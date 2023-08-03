scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Hussain backs Anderson to find form, leave an impact on England’s Test tour of India

By Agency News Desk

London, Aug 3 (IANS) Former England captain Nasser Hussain has backed veteran fast-bowler James Anderson to find his form and leave an impact during the side’s Test tour of India next year after an unimpressive time in the recent Ashes series.

Anderson struggled to leave an impact during the drawn 2-2 series against Australia, taking just five wickets at an average of 85.40 from four appearances. England’s next Test assignment is a five-match series in India from January 25 to March 11 next year, with Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamshala being the venues.

Anderson, who has the most Test wickets (690) for any fast bowler in the history of the format, has picked six of his 32 five-wicket hauls in Tests against India, with his average in the country being 29.32.

“Jimmy’s got a very good record against India…and you need a balanced attack. You need that experience for younger players to come in. Listen, Jimmy’s had a bad or an average couple of months, but you are a fool if you’re writing off Jimmy Anderson. I spoke to him in an interview yesterday and he was like, the hunger is still there,” he said.

“He’s already thinking about how to get back to his best. He’s already thinking about going back in the nets and working hard at his game and that’s a good sign for me that he’s still got that hunger. He’s, what, 10 wickets away from 700, and that will keep him going for a while yet,” said Hussain in a recent episode of the ICC Review show.

With Stuart Broad retiring from the game, along with Moeen Ali back to his retirement from Tests, it leaves Anderson with more responsibility to lead England’s bowling line-up in India and Hussain believes his previous experience of playing in the country will come in handy.

“I think especially with Broad going, I would like that experience (in India). Chris Woakes has stated that he’s not that keen anymore on playing away from home and his record’s not great away from home. We’ll see, he (Woakes) might change his mind. There’s been a lot of mind changes recently. But if you don’t have Woakes and you don’t have Broad, you will need that experience of someone like Jimmy Anderson,” he added.

Hussain also thinks England have some good depth in their bowling ranks and can put good performances in India, which will serve as a huge Test for Ben Stokes & Co riding on the ultra-attacking approach of playing.”Jack Leach will (hopefully) be back and Rehan Ahmed is a very good second spinner, as we saw in Pakistan. Josh Tongue has bowled really well. Ollie Robinson is a very skilful bowler. Unfortunately, someone like Olly Stone is injured and obviously, Jofra Archer is injured.”

“You need that extra pace as well in India. So, England have got…they’ve got that lad (Gus) Atkinson at Surrey, who has a lot of good things being said about him. So England have options. It’s the next test for Bazball. They said Bazball will work against one side, then they moved on to the next side. Then they moved on to New Zealand, Australia, and Pakistan. The next challenge is India and everyone knows India in India is one of the sternest challenges in Test match cricket. It’s Bazball against spin. Bazball against Ravi Ashwin, (Ravindra) Jadeja and Axar Patel and that is going to be fascinating,” he concluded.

–IANS

nr/bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rani Mukerji to conduct masterclass on her journey at IFFM
This May Also Interest You
News

Rani Mukerji to conduct masterclass on her journey at IFFM

News

Inspiring tale of common family in distress, 'OMG 2' trailer is epic & entertaining

Technology

Dyson launches wet-and-dry cordless vacuum cleaner in India

News

Adarsh Gourav to star in Reema Kagti's 'Superman of Malegaon', based on Malegaon film industry

News

For Tsahi Halevi, Amir Boutrous, 'Akelli' was perfect opportunity for Bollywood debut

Technology

Ex-OnePlus India head Navnit Nakra joins Pine Labs as Chief Revenue Officer

Technology

realme's journey of empowering localization in India: A leap forward in last 5 years

Sports

Ashes 2023: Ready to have a beer with Aussie cricketers, coach Brendon McCullum makes U-turn

Technology

Premji Invest-backed SaaS startup Increff lays off 20% of employees

News

Cardi B has her tampon string swinging at show

Technology

Taxing GST on deposits will wipe out 80% of online gaming industry

Technology

China considers limiting kids’ phone use to 2 hrs/day

News

Dulquer Salmaan: I have so much love for Punjabi music

Technology

Apple Card’s savings account reaches over $10 bn in deposits

Sports

Women's World Cup: Australia, New Zealand delivering a great event, says FIFA chief Infantino

Sports

MotoGP 2023: Marc Marquez, Joan Mir back in saddle as riders return at British Grand Prix

Sports

UEFA Champions League: Maccabi Haifa crush Sheriff in qualifiers; Galatasaray, Dinamo Zagreb too advance

Technology

Musk to speak with Tim Cook about adjusting Apple tax

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US