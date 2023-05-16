Hyderabad hosts India's first-ever drag racing event

Hyderabad, May 16 (IANS) Hyderabad had its first ever drag racing speed fest night racing on the city outskirts.

The racing, considered as the world’s fastest sport and T20 of motorsports, was held at Narsingi on Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) service road, Special Chief Secretary, Urban Development, Arvind Kumar, revealed in a tweet on Tuesday.

He promised more such events soon.

India’s first-ever drag racing strip is being built in Hyderabad.

A two-lane, one kilometer long drag strip will be built. Out of this stretch, 400 metres will be used as the drag strip while the rest 600 metres will be used as a shutdown area for vehicles to slow down and come to a halt.

Hyderabad hosted the first-ever Formula E race in India in February. The 2023 Hyderabad E-Prix was held at the picturesque Hussain Sagar Lake in the city.

The 2.8-km track, featuring a total of 18 turns, was laid alongside Hussain Sagar Lake, using the existing roads for vehicular traffic.

A total of 11 teams and 22 drivers had participated in the race. All cars were electric and powered by a 250kW battery.

It was the first FIA World Championship event held in India after the last Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in 2013.

–IANS

ms/vd