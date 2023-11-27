I felt a bit bad sitting out during the World Cup, but I am making the most of this opportunity: Ishan Kishan

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27 (IANS) After scoring back-to-back half-centuries against Australia, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan said he is making the most out of his opportunities after feeling a bit bad on being out of playing eleven during the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup.

Once Shubman Gill recovered from dengue, Kishan was relegated to the sidelines after playing two matches of 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, where India finished as runners-up. After making a 39-ball 58 in the T20I series opener at Visakhapatnam, Kishan slammed a 32-ball 52 in the second game at Thiruvananthapuram.

“I think it’s all hunger. In the World Cup, we played like a champion side, and I was missing out. I was feeling a bit bad, but you can’t help it. In international cricket, time will come when you are not playing, but you have to stay fresh in the mind and make it count when the time comes. When you get the opportunity, you have to go for it,” said Ishan to broadcasters JioCinema after the match ended.

The ongoing series against Australia serves as vital preparation for India ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. “Obviously we are just getting nine games before the World Cup, so we have to make the most of these opportunities. At the same time, today’s game was fun.”

“There was expectation that the wicket would turn, but that did not happen because of the dew factor. Going ahead, it’s important for us as a young team to analyse the wicket as soon as possible, adapt to the conditions and play accordingly.”

Asked about the clarity and fearlessness shown by the youngsters in the side, Kishan said, “When you are not playing, and watching the game from the outside, you have to observe how the big players are playing. How they are taking the game deep, how they target the bowlers, when they accelerate.”

“So, these things are very important for us because it’s never going to be easy. So if the processes and practice sessions are good, you need to take the same momentum into the matches.”

While Kishan is primarily an opener, he has batted at number three in the ongoing series, something which he calls is fun. “It’s fun batting both as an opener and at the No. 3 position. At one down you know the situation the team is in and the kind of game you are expected to play. Today, it was not easy to rotate the strike initially and even I struggled a bit in the beginning but the communication was very good with Rutu.”

“We were targeting bowlers and at the same time when I did not feel like going after a certain bowler, I asked him to go for him. So that’s what makes the team different when you communicate well and target bowlers. It’s important to respect those balls that have been bowled well.”

“Australia always come with plans against all batsmen. So, I was just trying to keep it simple. But when the time comes and you have to charge the bowlers, you have to go for it because nowadays we know that in T20 cricket 170-180 runs are not safe. We were just trying to keep things simple and targeting the gaps.”

Kishan signed off by saying his power-hitting skills are a combination of both on-field and off-field work. “I did not play most of the games in the World Cup. I was sitting out after two matches, so there was a lot of practice that I did. I was talking to the coaches, with the captain, and I knew that when T20 comes, my time will come and I have to be in a good mindset.”

“I have always been an attacking batsman. When it comes to power-hitting the credit goes to my dietician and chef. I have hired too many guys, paying a lot of money, so I have to ensure I keep doing the good work.”

–IANS

nr/cs