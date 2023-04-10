scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'If I don't get injured': Zverev believes he could have beaten Nadal in French Open semis last year

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) German tennis star Alexander Zverev believes he could have defeated Rafael Nadal in last year’s French Open semifinals if he had not injured his ankle.

Last year, Nadal advanced to the final when Zverev had to retire due to an ankle injury towards the end of the second set in the semifinal. The German was leading 7-6(2) 6-6 at the time.  

Then, the Spaniard went on to win the tournament, his record 14th Roland Garros title, after beating Casper Ruud in the final 6-3, 6-3, 6-0.

During an interview with Eurosport, Zverev was asked whether he thought he would have won the semifinal if he didn’t get injured, the German said: “For some reason I did. I don’t want to sound arrogant.”

“Rafa is obviously the best player to ever play on that surface so you never know what happens. You never know what happens in that match as well. If I don’t get injured, of course I (could have lost) that match. Of course, he can go on to win his 14th Grand Slam (Roland Garros).

But I felt like I was playing my best tennis that I’ve ever played on that surface. So, for some reason, I did feel like I could at least compete with him, which I was doing. The outcome of the match obviously, always depends on little factors as well. But I did feel like that could have been the week for me,” he added.

As the clay court season begins with the Monte-Carlo Masters, Zverev will take on Alexander Bublik in the first round on Tuesday and Zverev believes he will need to be at his best.

“I have to be ready. I think against him especially you have to be ready to play at your best and you also have to be physically ready to run. You never know what you’re quite going to get. So, at the end of the day, I’m just looking forward to being back and playing and hopefully playing some good matches here,” he said.

The world no 16 has won just eight out of his 17 matches this season. The German’s best performance so far has been reaching the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

–IANS

bc/ak

Previous article
Foldable smartphones in Rs 60K-75K range to grow 5 times by 2026: Report
Next article
Zydus gets US FDA nod for antibiotic drug Azithromycin
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Zydus gets US FDA nod for antibiotic drug Azithromycin

Technology

Foldable smartphones in Rs 60K-75K range to grow 5 times by 2026: Report

Health & Lifestyle

China urges WHO not to become a tool of politicisation on Covid data

News

5 useful tips from Rahul Subramanian for aspiring stand-up comics

News

‘Samantha Ruth Prabhu was our only choice for this epic’ says ‘Shaakuntalam’ director

News

Tiger Shroff reveals why he hates 'competing' with himself

News

Rupali Ganguly feels ‘Anupamaa’ plays a big cultural role

Sports

Definitely have to change my game: Medvedev aiming to adapt game for clay court in Monte Carlo

News

Nayanthara warns to break fan’s phone during temple visit

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram DC inspects mock drill for Covid preparedness

Technology

Align with govt's vision to keep women, youth safe from online harm: Smriti Irani to Meta

Technology

Apple fixes 2 zero-day bugs exploited to hack iPhones, Macs

Health & Lifestyle

Baby born with waxy, shiny, plastic-like skin gets new lease of life

News

Karisma Kapoor shares throwback picture with Kareena Kapoor

Technology

Global PC market shrinks 29% in Q1 over poor demand, global meltdown

Health & Lifestyle

No need to panic unnecessarily over Covid situation: Goa Health Minister

Fashion and Lifestyle

5 amazing fitness tips for razor-sharp waistline and toned bikini body

News

Working with Ilaiyaraaja was an honour and a challenge for 'Bheed' lyricist Dr Sagar

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US