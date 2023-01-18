ILT20: Imran Tahir receives White Belt after a fantastic spell

Sharjah, Jan 18 (IANS) MI Emirates displayed their all-round strength and registered an emphatic six-wicket win over Sharjah Warriors in the sixth match of the ILT20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here.

The former South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir who is now the White belt holder, had bagged three wickets in his last match against Sharjah Warriors, was introduced in the eight over and he gave away just five runs. He also won the DP World Smart delivery of the day to Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

After winning the White belt, he said, “I have said many times before, I just have a huge respect for the game,” Tahir said post their win after being handed the white belt which is given to the leading bowler in the ILT20.

“For my son and my family, I want to show it is never too late. I just respect the game and want to play in a good manner.”

–IANS

cs