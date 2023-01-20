ILT20: Preparing well, sticking to the plans key for Bravo as MI Emirates face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Abu Dhabi, Jan 20 (IANS) Former West Indies all-rounder, who is representing MI Emirates at the ongoing ILT20, has revealed that preparing well and sticking to the plans are the key factors for him before any game as his team takes on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders here on Saturday.

MI Emirates comes into the game on the back of consecutive wins over Sharjah Warriors with comprehensive efforts from their players. The two wins have propelled them to the second spot in the ILT20 table, with four points in the bag.

One of the key members of the team, Bravo, who picked up the player-of-the-match award in their six-wicket triumph earlier this week, will be key to the team’s performance owing to his all-round form.

“For me preparation is the key, and I prepare well the day before (a match) and stick to the plans. It’s a short tournament but it’s also a very competitive one,” the all-rounder said of his preparations ahead of the game.

“We just have to play good cricket, and in tournaments, you come up against good teams, good players. Just plan properly and hopefully execute, I can’t say who is going to win, but that’s the process,” he added.

The veteran also mentioned that MI Emirates is up for the challenge and will continue in the same vein in the next couple of matches, slated in Abu Dhabi over the weekend.

“We expect to play a positive brand of cricket and look forward to making a good account of ourselves. Anything you do in cricket is challenging,” he said.

With five wickets to his name so far, Bravo occupies the third spot among the highest wicket-takers in the tournament, and is joined by his MI Emirates’ teammate Imran Tahir (5 wickets).

In the batting chart, Muhammed Waseem sits fourth among the highest scorers with 111 runs. His numbers are the highest for the MI Emirates team so far with Nicholas Pooran inching closer with an aggregate of 88 runs.

–IANS

ak/