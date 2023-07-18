'I'm Coming Home': Jasprit Bumrah shares video of bowling in nets, hints at his return to action

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been away from competitive cricket for nearly a year, has indicated a potential return to action as he shared a video of his net session on social media on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Bumrah shared a video collage, featuring some of his pictures with him bowling during a net session. The video features the song ‘I’m Coming Home’ by pop act Diddy-Dirty Money, which hints at his highly-anticipated comeback.

Earlier reports had suggested that Bumrah is likely to make his return to action next month during the tour of Ireland.

The 29-year-old has been out of competitive cricket since late September last year, when he pulled out of the home T20Is against South Africa, after playing in two games against Australia. The re-occurrence of his back injury resulted in him missing the Asia Cup in the UAE and Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

The pacer attempted a comeback in January this year for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. But he was withdrawn on the eve of the ODI series opener at Guwahati, with the BCCI citing the need for him to gain full bowling fitness and calling the decision as a precautionary measure.

He then underwent a back surgery in New Zealand in March and has since been on the recovering route at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

According to an Indian Express report, Bumrah is continuing his rehab programme under the watchful eyes of NCA chief VVS Laxman and he is bowling full throttle at the nets, where he is bowling 8-10 overs.

While the selectors and the team management were looking to include Bumrah for the Asia Cup in September, the progression he has made in recent times means he could travel to Ireland next month with a second-string India team. The decision on his travel would be taken in the coming days.

–IANS

bc/ak