scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'I'm Coming Home': Jasprit Bumrah shares video of bowling in nets, hints at his return to action

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been away from competitive cricket for nearly a year, has indicated a potential return to action as he shared a video of his net session on social media on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Bumrah shared a video collage, featuring some of his pictures with him bowling during a net session. The video features the song ‘I’m Coming Home’ by pop act Diddy-Dirty Money, which hints at his highly-anticipated comeback.

Earlier reports had suggested that Bumrah is likely to make his return to action next month during the tour of Ireland.

The 29-year-old has been out of competitive cricket since late September last year, when he pulled out of the home T20Is against South Africa, after playing in two games against Australia. The re-occurrence of his back injury resulted in him missing the Asia Cup in the UAE and Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

The pacer attempted a comeback in January this year for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. But he was withdrawn on the eve of the ODI series opener at Guwahati, with the BCCI citing the need for him to gain full bowling fitness and calling the decision as a precautionary measure.

He then underwent a back surgery in New Zealand in March and has since been on the recovering route at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

According to an Indian Express report, Bumrah is continuing his rehab programme under the watchful eyes of NCA chief VVS Laxman and he is bowling full throttle at the nets, where he is bowling 8-10 overs.

While the selectors and the team management were looking to include Bumrah for the Asia Cup in September, the progression he has made in recent times means he could travel to Ireland next month with a second-string India team. The decision on his travel would be taken in the coming days.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kenneth Branagh to direct live action movie 'Gargoyles'
Next article
Anjum Fakih set to make her return to 'Kundali Bhagya' to inject fresh energy into show's narrative
This May Also Interest You
News

Fraudsters using Barbie, Oppenheimer to steal your hard-earned money, data

News

Anjum Fakih set to make her return to 'Kundali Bhagya' to inject fresh energy into show's narrative

News

Kenneth Branagh to direct live action movie 'Gargoyles'

Technology

Scent dogs can detect Covid more rapidly, accurately than RT-PCR tests

News

Young Mazino supports SAG-AFTRA strike, says it ‘addresses symptoms of a larger problem’

Technology

realme announces ‘Early Bird Sale’ for realme C53 on July 19

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Germany's Wellbrock, Beck complete golden open water double in swimming

News

Alia, Ranveer launch 'Ve Kamleya' from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' in Delhi visit (Lead)

News

Rasika Dugal says, bullying is difficult to identify, overcome

News

Rajinikanth is chilling in Maldives after completing work commitments

Technology

Microsoft to replace Xbox 'Live Gold' with 'Game Pass Core' plan on Sep 14

Technology

SEC Chair warns chatbots may fuel a global market panic

Sports

India sneak ahead of China in junior worlds medal tally

News

Alia Bhatt says her father Mahesh Bhatt is a 'very good actor', 'best father'

Sports

He has shown a lot of good signs in this tour: Pat Cummins backs David Warner for crucial 4th Test

News

Pankaj Tripathi: 'Oonchi Oonchi Waadi’, a reminder that everyone finds solace in spirituality during troubled times

News

Alia Bhatt goes intense in new look from 'Heart of Stone'

News

Kamya Panjabi says challenges faced by sex-workers drew her to 'Neerja…. Ek Nayi Pehchaan'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US