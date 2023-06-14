scorecardresearch
'I'm going to go 3-2 to England': Nasser Hussain backs Stokes' team to reclaim Ashes series

By Agency News Desk

Dubai, June 14 (IANS) Former skipper Nasser Hussain has backed England to reclaim the Ashes from Australia as they ride a wave of momentum since Ben Stokes took the reins as captain of the Test team.

England have not won the Ashes since a 3-2 home series victory in 2015, as Australia dominated whenever hosts since then with 4-0 scorelines in both 2017/18 and 2021/22.

Australia also retained the urn when touring England in 2019, as the five-match series was drawn 2-2 after the hosts claimed the last Test at The Oval to level the result.

But England has left opponents amazed in the past year with an exhilarating style of Test cricket, famously referred to as ‘Bazball,’ ever since Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum took charge.

“I can’t see many draws simply because of the way England are playing, they’re trying to take the draw out of the equation,” Hussain told The ICC Review.

“Australia in Australia, England have got hammered. Australia in England, Australia haven’t won here, won an Ashes series since 2001, but they’ve always been close. I’m going to go 3-2 to England.”

England’s pace attack is currently facing uncertainty as they anxiously await the fitness updates of crucial assets. James Anderson and Ollie Robinson were absent from the recent one-off Test against Ireland, while Jofra Archer and Olly Stone continue to grapple with persistent injury issues

James Anderson is No.2 in the ICC Test bowling rankings, but Hussain believes this Ashes series will be the moment Robinson truly steps out of the shadow as the leading wicket-taker.

“If you look at any cricket Ollie Robinson has played, it has been phenomenal. His County stats, his international stats, home, away, Dukes ball, Kookaburra ball. He just takes wickets for fun.

“If he’s fit, keep an eye on Ollie Robinson. He has really burst on the scene. Doesn’t go for many runs, is accurate, and bowls a good length for England,” Hussain said.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
