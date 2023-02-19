scorecardresearch
Ind vs Aus: Dismissing Smith, Labuschagne early is big plus for India: Sunil Gavaskar

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes that India has made its task easier by dismissing the top two Australian batters Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith at the stroke of lunch.

Australia looked much in control for the majority of the session with a 50-run open partnership but the momentum changed with the wickets of two best players of spin — Labuschagne (18) and Smith (0). The duo was sent packing for cheap by Ravichandran Ashwin in the 23rd over.

“To have Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, two top batters for Australia back in the pavilion makes India’s task that much easier. They looked the best in Nagpur in the first innings, both of them knew how to play and what to play. To get these two out very quickly has been a big plus,” Gavaskar told the broadcaster.

Khawaja has been positive in the innings, taking the attack back to the bowlers and moments before the lunch break, he brought up a fifty in 71 deliveries. While David Warner once again failed to impress with the bat as he departed after scoring 44-ball 15.

“Usman Khawaja on the other hand has been batting very very smartly. He has used the reverse sweep to good effect and has played the orthodox sweep when required. But most importantly he has been positive, he has been top class and he has been batting quite well,” Gavaskar said.

“I think with Warner what has happened is that there is a loss of confidence. When you are getting to a certain age and you don’t get those runs, you start to doubt yourself. When you get to the mid-30s and the runs are not coming and you keep losing your wicket. When those kinds of thoughts is there in your mind, you are not focused on the ball,” he added.

–IANS

bc/cs

