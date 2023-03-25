India could play three ODIs in June, two extra T20Is on West Indies tour: Report

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) India could be playing three ODIs in June against an opposition yet to be decided, and also are in line to play two extra T20Is on their tour of the West Indies in July-August.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the BCCI is contemplating having another short home series in June, in the ODI format, which could be held in the window between India playing against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final from June 7-11 and departing for the West Indies in first week of July.

“Although nothing has been firmed up as yet, options are being explored to see if a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka or Afghanistan in the second half of June, more precisely after the World Test Championship (WTC) final, is possible,” it said.

The report also mentioned that the BCCI’s discussions with various boards have taken place on this some time back but the outcome is still not known.

“Should that series come to fruition, the BCCI will have to identify a short-term broadcaster as the new broadcast deal is unlikely to have been signed by then. The current deal ended with the last ODI against Australia on March 22,” it added.

Regarding the tour of the West Indies, with the possible addition of two extra T20Is, the tour will feature ten games — starting with two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is, instead of three matches in the shortest format of the game.

The report added that the additional games were finalised bilaterally on the sidelines of the recent ICC meetings in Dubai.

“BCCI and CWI have a healthy bilateral relationship that is based on mutual respect and understanding of each other’s needs and role in world cricket,” Ricky Skerritt, the CWI President, was quoted as saying in the report.

India are expected to start the tour of West Indies with a Test tentatively around July 10-12 and the schedule for the series is expected to be finalised after the AGM of the CWI on Saturday.

“The schedule will be out soonest,” Skerritt said.

After the tour of the West Indies, India will travel to Ireland to play three T20Is in the third week of August.

India will then feature in the 50-over Asia Cup in September, followed by three-match ODI series against Australia at home, right before the ODI World Cup in October-November.

