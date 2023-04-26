India U-17 go down 0-2 against Leganes U-18 on Spain tour

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) India U-17 went down fighting 0-2 against U-18 Leganes in their second training match on the tour of Spain at Otero De Herreros, Segovia, on Tuesday.

The India U-17 team is currently on a preparatory tour to Spain ahead of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, in Thailand which is going to be held in June-July this year. They had earlier played a training game against Atletico de Madrid U-17s, which the Colts won 4-1, last week.

The Indian boys started the match on a positive note and attacked from the word go. The Blue Colts had an early chance in the fourth minute when Shashwat Panwar’s shot from Danny Meitei Laishram’s well-planned cross was collected by the keeper, said a report on the AIFF website.

Though trying to maintain possession and control the tempo of the game, the India U-17 boys fell into arrears in the 35th minute when Ricky Meetei Haobam’s cross was cleared by Leganes’s Senou, and Priso capitalised from the counter-attack, leading to the opening goal of the match.

Succumbing to an early goal did not deter the spirits of the Indian boys and in the 40th minute, Korou Singh Thinguiam tried to level the score off a Guite cross, but his shot was blocked by Allan.

The second half started with a flurry of attacks from the local side and Gonzalo found the back of the net to double the score for Leganes in the 68th minute.

The U-17 boys earned back-to-back corners, which were thwarted away by Leganes.

