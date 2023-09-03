Indian blind women's cricket team's success must lead to bigger financial support

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The remarkable journey of the Indian women’s blind cricket team at the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023 in Birmingham might have won the hearts of people, but to have a brighter future, it will need constant support from the government, people, fans and the concerned authorities.

Indian women’s blind cricket team earlier this week defeated Australia by 9 wickets to clinch the gold medal at the World Games, winning everyone’s hearts with their spectacular show in the tournament.

The victory has ignited a flame of hope for aspiring blind female athletes across the nation, but to continue the momentum, they will require a little bit of backing.

“Our girls’ hard work and determination have proved that nothing is impossible. I feel they have a bright future, seeing the response of the entire country for these girls. I just want that they now get the required support from the nation so that they can win more laurels for the country in the future,” Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Chairman of Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), told IANS.

“It was definitely a proud moment that they won a gold medal since it was also a debut for blind cricket. Due to their gold medal at the World Games, they got recognition in the media as well as social media. But now everything is in the hands of the government,” said CABI General Secretary Shailender Yadav.

This gold medal is not just a win for the team, but a milestone for women’s participation in blind cricket, since the Indian women’s blind cricket team was formed just a few months ago. And to go and beat teams like England and Australia in the tournament was itself a remarkable achievement.

To honour the athletes, Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani felicitated the gold medal-winning team.

“They all come from a very humble background and some players don’t have parents either. I believe because of this win, at least the players would be getting a house to live in. Players who want can now continue their education also. Smirti Irani has also said that these girls are the brand ambassadors of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’,” said Yadav.

The girls showed perseverance, grit, and determination in the face of adversity, which left many people amazed.

Yadav pointed out that the current success of the Indian women’s blind cricket team has the potential to inspire more girls to take up the sport. Currently, there are approximately 250 girls playing blind cricket in India, but with adequate support, this number could increase significantly.

“I’m still amazed by their determination, as with no resources, they were able to achieve remarkable results. I don’t know what they will do when they have full support from the government. I believe this gold medal will inspire more girls take up the sport.

“At present, there are around 250 girls playing the sport, and I believe this number will definitely increase and might become equal to men’s players (which is around 30,000),” said Shailender Yadav.

“This gold will increase women’s participation in blind cricket. Girls now need financial support since they need money for their whereabouts. Also, with proper support, they can have proper nutrition,” he added.

The gold medal win has just opened the door to a world of endless possibilities, but only when they are catered to with proper financial support.

