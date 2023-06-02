scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Indian junior women's hockey team aims to win its maiden title in Women's Junior Asia Cup

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) With their eyes on a berth in the Junior World Cup later this year, the Indian women’s hockey team is fired up for the highly-anticipated Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 in Kakamigahara, Japan. India are also hoping to clinch their maiden title at the multi-nation event.

The Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023, which will be played from June 2-11, serves as the qualifying event for the forthcoming FIH Junior Women’s World Cup 2023.

Notably, the top three teams in the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 will earn automatic qualification to the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup 2023, which will be held in Santiago, Chile from November 29 to December 10.

India, which will be Captained by Preeti and Vice-captained by Deepika, has been grouped in Pool A along with Korea, Malaysia, Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei, while hosts Japan, China, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, and Hong Kong China, will form Pool B of the tournament.

The Indian team has won a silver medal and four bronze medals in the tournament’s seven editions thus far. And this time, the Indian junior women’s hockey team will aim for their first gold medal.

Speaking on the team’s preparation ahead of the tournament, captain Preeti said, “We have worked hard over the past few months for this tournament and now we are all geared up to implement everything that we have worked on during training sessions. Moreover, the senior India team was also training with us on the same campus which helped us in upping our game and also boosted our confidence.”

Meanwhile, India’s vice-captain Deepika said that the team is excited to play against the best young teams in Asia and looking to put their best foot forward.

“Junior Asia Cup is a big opportunity for us to showcase our skills and test our mettle. We are excited to play against some of the top teams in Asia. We have been consistent in the tournament over the years and have won multiple medals, but this time we will leave no stone unturned to win the gold medal, which will be our first in the history of the tournament. However, we will first focus on qualifying for the Junior World Cup by making it to the top three of the tournament,” Deepika said.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Australia could play Boland ahead of Hazelwood in WTC final due to Ashes coming up quickly: Gillespie
Next article
Anjali Tatrari's 'Vanshaj' character 'resonates with women who are questioned'
This May Also Interest You
News

Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his b'day; calls him 'doyen of Indian cinema'

News

Raftaar to 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant: 'I can learn from you'

News

Anjali Tatrari's 'Vanshaj' character 'resonates with women who are questioned'

Sports

Australia could play Boland ahead of Hazelwood in WTC final due to Ashes coming up quickly: Gillespie

News

Javed Ali recorded 'Socho Zara' in the US while touring

News

Shruti Haasan breaks into an impromptu performance at a restaurant in London

News

Adrija Sinha of 'Sirf Ek Bandaa..': 'Faith is good, but blind faith is not'

News

Kasturi Banerjjee opens up on Asur 2

Sports

Swiss Boxing withdraws from IBA to join newly-formed 'World Boxing'

News

Guneet Monga: I want to make our own ‘Brown Panther’

Sports

'We are distressed and disturbed', 1983 World Cup team express solidarity with protesting wrestlers

News

Who Killed Moosewala?

Technology

YouTube testing 'play counts' feature on its Music app

News

'Victim of capitalism' Kangana Ranaut says 'bye bye' to airport looks

Sports

French Open: 'I want to win 25, if possible', says 16-year-old Andreeva Mirra

Health & Lifestyle

Covid survivors with depression show signs of brain inflammation

News

Director Ananjay Raghuraj: 'Now is a great time for Bhojpuri films because of OTT'

Health & Lifestyle

Global primate genome study reveals their evolution, applications for human health

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US