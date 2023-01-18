scorecardresearch
Indian women's hockey team register stunning 7-0 win over South Africa

By News Bureau

Cape Town, Jan 18 (IANS) After a brilliant show in their opening match, the Indian women’s hockey team registered a stunning 7-0 victory against the home side South Africa in their second match of the South Africa Tour, here.

The visitors, riding on their recent success at the FIH Women’s Nations Cup, have shown sublime form in this tournament. They opened the campaign with a 5-1 win and today they showed same intent as they began with a fine 9th minute goal by Udita.

The team led by goalkeeper Savita upped the pressure on South Africa in the second quarter, forming some potent attacking combinations. Vaishnavi Vithal Phalke, who made her International debut for the Senior Women’s side in their opening match on Monday, scored India’s second goal in the 22nd minute.

This was followed by a brilliant field goal by experienced forward Rani, who is making her comeback after nearly six months of playing her previous match during the FIH Hockey Pro League in 2022. She had also scored India’s first goal in the opening game. India’s 3-0 lead was extended to 6-0 by the end of the second quarter.

Goals were converted in quick succession when Sangita Kumari, Navneet Kaur and Vandana Katariya scored in the 25th, 26th and 27th minute of the game. South Africa’s defence was left wanting with India in a rampaging mood.

Though the third quarter did not see any goals being scored, India ended the proceedings with Vandana scoring her second goal of the match in the 58th minute.

Indian women’s team will play their third match against hosts South Africa on Thursday.

–IANS

cs

As China lifts ban on Marvel, 'Black Panther 2' and 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' to release
ISL: We want to build on this momentum, says Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson
Entertainment Today

