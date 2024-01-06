Indian's Fabid Ahmer set for first international outing at Qatar International Rally

Coimbatore, Jan 6 (IANS) Multiple-time INRC winner and Kerala-based driver Fabid Ahmer is set to become the first Indian rally driver to compete in the Qatar International Rally, a round of the prestigious FIA Middle East Rally Championship next month.

This will be the maiden international outing for Fabid Ahmer. The Qatar International Rally marks the start of the Middle East Rally Championship.

Supported by JK Tyre Motorsport, Fabid and his co-driver Milen George, will drive a Subaru Impreza 4WD Rally car prepared by Dubai’s Toolbox Autoworks.

The event is set to be held from Feb 1-3, 2024 and will feature some of the finest up-and-coming rally stars from around the world.

The rally, in a revised three-day format, will be conducted in 13 timed special stages traversing through 622.49 km. Last year, the rally had 23 international teams participating from over 13 countries driving top-class cars such as Volkswagen Polo GTI, Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, Ford Fiesta R5 etc. making it an adrenaline-driven event.

Despite this being his first time competing internationally, Fabid heads into the event determined to make his mark and showcase not just his exceptional driving skills, but also put the prowess of Indian rally drivers on the world map.

“It’s a dream come true to represent India in the Middle East Rally Championship. I am honoured to carry the hopes of my country and make history as the first Indian driver in this renowned championship. With the unwavering support of JK Tyre, I am confident in my abilities to navigate the challenges that come my way and compete at the highest level,” Fabid said.

Fabid, a driver who hails from the Palakkad region with a proven track record, has earned his international debut, thanks to wins at numerous rallies and championships at the domestic circuit in the last eight years, including consistent wins in the Indian National Rally Championship, the pinnacle of Indian rallying.

In addition to JK Tyre, Fabid will also be supported by the off-road club ‘Dudes of Dunes’, who will serve as his hospitality partner.

