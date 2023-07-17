scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ingebrigtsen improves 1,500m European record in Poland

By Agency News Desk

Warsaw, July 17 (IANS) Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen established a new European record in the men’s 1,500m, clocking 3:27.14 at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Chorzow, Poland.

The Olympic champion shattered his own record of 3:27.95 set on home turf in Oslo last June. With his remarkable triumph at the Silesian Stadium, he ascended to fourth in the all-time rankings, trailing behind Hicham El Guerrouj, Bernard Lagat, and Asbel Kiprop, reports Xinhua.

Kenya’s Abel Kipsang captured the silver medal with 3:29.11, while his fellow countryman Reynold Kipkorir Cheruiyot completed the podium, finishing the race in 3:30.30.

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis prevailed in the men’s pole vault, clearing a height of 6.01 meters. Sam Kendricks of the United States matched his season’s best with 5.91m, securing second place, while fellow American Christopher Nilsen took third with 5.81m.

Olympic champion Mutaz Essa Barshim dominated the men’s high jump, leaping 2.36m on his first try. The Qatari athlete’s result is the best mark accomplished globally this season. Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi claimed the second spot, while Germany’s Tobias Potye earned a bronze medal, both clearing 2.34m.

Some 24,000 Polish fans on-site rejoiced in the victory of their countryman Wojciech Nowicki in the men’s hammer throw, achieving a distance of 80.02 meters. He was followed by Rudy Winkler of the United States and Norway’s Eivind Henriksen.

South Africa’s Akani Simbine sprinted to victory in the men’s 100m with 9.97 seconds, while Sha’Carri Richardson of the United States clocked 10.76 seconds to seize the women’s title over the same distance.

The Kamila Skolimowska Memorial marked the ninth meeting of this year’s Diamond League season.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Zuckerberg really burning midnight oil: Musk
Next article
Host Matildas call for greater women's football support on FIFA World Cup eve
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Host Matildas call for greater women's football support on FIFA World Cup eve

Technology

Zuckerberg really burning midnight oil: Musk

Sports

Alcaraz overcomes Djokovic in five-set thriller to claim maiden Wimbledon title (Ld)

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz overcomes Djokovic in five-set thriller, to claim maiden grass-court major

Sports

Dhananjaya de Silva helps Sri Lanka recover from Shaheen's early blows in first Test

Sports

Diamond LeaguSteeplechaser Avinash Sable finishes sixth in Silesia, qualifies for Paris Olympics

Sports

UTT Season 4: Diya Chitale powers U Mumba TT to second straight win

Sports

Mahesh Gawali, on a successful journey from a great player to a meticulous coach

Sports

UTT Season 4: Goa Challengers look to build on winning start against Puneri Paltan

Sports

ISSF Shooting: Prithviraj Tondaiman wins bronze at Lonato Shotgun World Cup

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Quan, Chen extend China's winning run in diving

Sports

Asian Athletics C'ships: Jyothi, Parul win silvers as India end third with 27 medals

News

Tom Cruise's love for death-defying stunts leaves him with slew of injuries

News

Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden wrap up Milan tour

Health & Lifestyle

TN government continues to oppose NEET: Health minister

News

Karan Johar gets roasted by his kids Yash, Roohi in Insta video

Technology

US scientists discover chemical to reverse ageing 

Sports

BAN v IND: Gave at least 20 runs extra, nobody took responsibility in batting department, says Harmanpreet Kaur

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US