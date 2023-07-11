scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Inter BSF hockey tournament from July 10

By Agency News Desk

Chandigarh, July 7 (IANS) The Frontier Headquarters of the BSF will organise BSF Inter Frontier Hockey Competition – 2023 from July 10 to 13 in Jalandhar, it was announced on Friday.

Teams from 11 BSF Frontiers will compete to excel and attain glory in competition.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has the privilege of its sportsmen having received three Padma Shri and 17 Arjun Awards.

Many BSF sportsmen have represented India in various national and international competitions in various disciplines.

–IANS

vg/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Global Chess League: Great idea to have six games with one colour at the same time, says Levon Aronian after title triumph
Next article
Hockey: Varun, Nilkanta back in 24-member men’s team for four-nation even in Spain
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Chennaiyin FC rope in young striker Irfan Yadwad

Sports

UTT 2023: Four young talents to watch out for in Season 4

Sports

Canada Open: Sindhu, Lakshya Sen advance to quarters; Krishna Prasad/Vishunvardhan out

Sports

Delhi court summons former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case

Sports

Hockey: Varun, Nilkanta back in 24-member men’s team for four-nation even in Spain

Sports

Global Chess League: Great idea to have six games with one colour at the same time, says Levon Aronian after title triumph

Sports

Ashes 2023: Movement of ball was key, says Mark Wood after claiming 5-43 with parents watching

Sports

Asian Games: China unveils 20-player badminton squad for Hangzhou

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Wawrinka meets Djokovic as Murray resumes held over clash with Tsitsipas

Sports

La Liga 2023-24: Manuel Pellegrini extends Real Betis stay until 2026

Sports

Members won't be allowed to get close to cricketers walking through the Long Room: MCC

Sports

CLOSE-IN: The cricketing spirit evaporated many moons ago (IANS column)

Sports

Wimbledon: Rublev moves to third round, Broady stuns Ruud

Sports

Ashes 2023: Mitchell Marsh, Mark Wood take centre stage on lively opening day

Sports

Wimbledon: Andreescu advances to second round, Niemeier knocks out Muchova

Sports

'All six teams look fantastic': Brian Lara excited about upcoming Global T20 Canada

Sports

Wimbledon: Andreeva moves past injured Krejcikova into third round

Sports

'It has been an incredible experience': Bibiano Fernandes bids adieu to Blue Colts

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US