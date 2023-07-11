Inter BSF hockey tournament from July 10

Chandigarh, July 7 (IANS) The Frontier Headquarters of the BSF will organise BSF Inter Frontier Hockey Competition – 2023 from July 10 to 13 in Jalandhar, it was announced on Friday.

Teams from 11 BSF Frontiers will compete to excel and attain glory in competition.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has the privilege of its sportsmen having received three Padma Shri and 17 Arjun Awards.

Many BSF sportsmen have represented India in various national and international competitions in various disciplines.

