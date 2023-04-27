scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Frustrating for me to leave this team at this point, says Washington Sundar

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Hours after IPL 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad announced Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury, the off-spin all-rounder admitted that leaving the team mid-way in the competition has been frustrating.

“Hello, Orange Army. It’s really sad and you know, frustrating for me to leave this team at this point. I really enjoyed playing especially at the Uppal (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium), when you guys came in very, very large numbers,” said Washington in a video posted by the franchise on their social media accounts.

IPL 2023, Washington played seven matches for Hyderabad, making 60 runs from five innings with the bat and taking three wickets, after going wicketless in the first six matches. It’s also the third time Washington’s run in IPL has been interrupted by injuries.

He was ruled out of the UAE leg of IPL due to a finger injury for Royal Challengers Bangalore and in IPL 2022, Washington was forced to miss four matches for Hyderabad due to a split webbing in his right hand.

“It was so heartening to play, especially in that ground and with so much crowd around. I’m sure, I’ll get to play again over there in an orange jersey and obviously with the whole ground coloured orange. Thank you for everything,” he added.

Hyderabad currently sit in ninth place in the 10-team standings with just two wins in seven games. They will face Delhi Capitals in the return fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 29, after losing to them by seven runs at home on April 24.

