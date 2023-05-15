scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: I love the word Bhojpuri, says Graeme Smith

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith is mesmerised with the Bhojpuri commentary feed that’s taken fans by storm over the past six weeks of the IPL 2023.

The former left-handed opening batsman, who at the age of 22, was appointed SA’s youngest-ever captain and held the position of Test captain till his retirement in 2014, said he’s become a huge fan of the word Bhojpuri.

Speaking about why he thinks JioCinema’s 12-language commentary feeds, especially Bhojpuri and Punjabi, have become such huge hits, Smith exclaimed: “I love the word Bhojpuri. I love it. I think I might use that often. I was actually chatting with Anil Kumble last night; I think it’s just the ability to connect with people on a level that feels like home.”

“It’s their language, so they can relate to it; it makes sense to them, and same with Punjabi. You’re creating content now that speaks directly to the fan. They’re loving the cricket on the field, but the information they are receiving around it is something they can connect with.”

–IANS

cs

