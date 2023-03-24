IPL 2023: Impact player rule should be a lot easier to handle in 20 overs, reckons Sai Kishore

Ahmedabad, March 24 (IANS) R Sai Kishore, the left-arm spin all-rounder of Gujarat Titans, believes that the impact player rule, set to be introduced from the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will be easy to handle for the teams in 20 overs, as compared to the 14 overs mark in Indian domestic circuit.

The impact player rule was trialled in last year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and will be now used in IPL 2023, starting from March 31. Teams have to name five substitutes apart from the playing eleven after the toss is conducted.

Out of the substitutes named, only one player can be used as an Impact Player. A team can bring an impact player before the start of the innings or after completion of an over. In case of a batter, the change can be done at the fall of the wicket or the batter retiring at any time during the over.

“It is more like that super-sub rule (which existed in early 2000s) where we can either use a bowler or a batsman. It is basically like playing with 12 people. We have already played with this (with) in domestic (cricket). The only change is that we can use it till the 20th over, in domestic it was restricted to the 14th over. In 20 overs, it should be a lot easier to handle,” Sai Kishore told reporters during a virtual interaction, organised by the franchise on Friday.

Gujarat Titans had won IPL 2022 trophy in their debut season and Kishore, who made his IPL debut last year, believes the process-driven methods of the team will help them take care of the reigning champions badge.

“The preparation is going on in full swing and there are some wonderful facilities in Ahmedabad. The tag of being defending champions is there, but it is up to us whether to take it or not. We played well last year and that is why we won. This year also, we need to play well and enjoy playing the game. I think if we can do that, the tag (then) won’t matter much,” the spinner said.

“The team environment is awesome, like Ashish Nehra has kept the team going very well. We have got a great support group. The environment is more process-driven, which is why players are able to perform well for the team and do something back for the side,” he added.

With the Indian team having left-arm spin all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Shahbaz Ahmed, Kishore just wants to keep getting better in order to have a crack at playing international cricket.

“Yes, there are a lot of left-arm spinners in India and this (IPL) is a very good opportunity. But I would like to be here now in the present and play well for Gujarat, and constantly improve my skills.

In the last five years, my skill-set has gone up and I want to keep improving. If it happens that I do very well in the IPL, I am going to play for India. Just want to keep getting better and play to the fullest and hopefully, someday I will play for India and do well,” he said.

Kishore signed off by expressing to make improvements in his batting, especially at the back-end of the innings.

“It (batting) is a work in progress. I have done well in domestic (cricket) also and was able to get results. I know the areas where I am good at and areas where I need to work on. I am trying to put in hours into my batting and fielding,” the off-spinner said.

“In the IPL and higher you go, you want to bat at the top. In Tamil Nadu, I have had the luxury of batting at the top in a few games. The death overs batting, especially in last two-three overs, needs more work and attention. Finding a pattern or formula to score those quick runs is what I am working on,” he added.

