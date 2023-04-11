IPL 2023: 'It was about cashing in, getting in right positions and executing', says Pooran after his 19-ball 62

Bengaluru, April 11 (IANS) After leading his side to a thrilling one-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2023 game with his sensational 19-ball 62, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran said that he felt like they can chase even 15 runs per over and it was all about cashing in, getting in the right positions and executing on a batting friendly pitch.

The Royal Challengers bowlers had reduced Super Giants to 23 for 3 in four overs, but Marcus Stoinis Stoinis’ 30-ball 65 gave them a platform, from which Pooran’s 19-ball 62 and Badoni’s 24-ball 30 took them to the doorstep of victory.

The equation came down to 5 off the last over. Unadkat took a single off the first ball of the last over from Harshal. But Harshal’s dipping slower delivery did the trick off the next ball as he castled Wood for 1. Bishnoi came to the crease with four needed off four and placed one sensibly in the gap at point and scampered through for two. He then pulled the next one to fine leg for a single to level the scores.

The drama wasn’t over yet as with one needed off two, Unadkat hit one uppishly straight to long on where Du Plessis pouched a juggling catch. With one needed off one, Harshal Patel tried to run out Bishnoi, who had ventured out of his crease, at the non-striker’s end but he missed the stumps and a golden opportunity.

Avesh Khan then missed his swing as Harshal finally delivered the last ball, a slower dipping one, and the keeper Dinesh Karthik fumbled as the batters scampered through for a bye to win it for LSG.

The 27-year old Pooran, who struck seven sixes and four fours during his blistering knock, credited the earlier partnership between Stoinis and Rahul that started the initial liftoff before he took over.

“We knew that the game was on, Stoinis and KL had a wonderful partnership. Stoinis played really well and it kept us in the game. We felt like we could chase 15 runs an over. We knew that in the back end of the innings it gets much easier, the pressure is on. The wicket was really nice to bat on. It was about cashing in, getting in the right positions and executing,” said Pooran at the post-match presentation.

The second ball I came in and smashed a six. It isn’t about getting a look in, if it is in my slot then I will smash it for six. I was reacting tonight, and I have been working really hard on my game, and this is how I want to be. I spent the last couple of years frustrating myself, trying to win games for my team; tonight obviously it came out well in the end.

I hope this is the season for me, in a good space and state of mind. Just want to enjoy my cricket, play with a smile and entertain, and win games for my team,” he added.

With the victory over RCB, LSG made it two wins in a row and they now face Punjab Kings in their next game on April 15.

–IANS

ak/