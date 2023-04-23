scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: It was all about one shot here and there, says RR's Sanju Samson after a narrow defeat to RCB

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, April 23 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said, “it was all about one short here and there” for his team as they went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 7 runs in Match 32 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 here.

While claiming that it was all about momentum and hitting a few more sixes, Samson said their decision to send Ravichandran Ashwin to bat ahead of a known big-hitter like Jason Holder was as per a plan.

“I think on this ground, I think 10, 12, 13 per over is chaseable. It was just about momentum and hitting a few more sixes. Normally Hettie (Shimron Hetmyer) does it but today (Dhruv) Jurel was hitting it well. It was just about one shot here and there,” Samson said after the match on Sunday.

Samson said sending Ashwin ahead of Holder was as per a plan. Ashwin scored 12 off 6 balls while Dhruv Jurej remained not out on 34 off 16 deliveries as Rajasthan Royals fell short in their chase of 189/9 by RCB.

Rajasthan Royals reached the final over needing 20 to win and Ashwin struck a 4, 2, 4 off Harshal Patel and with 10 needed off three balls, picked the man out at deep midwicket to get out. RR could manage only two runs from the remaining two deliveries, despite bringing Abdul Basith as an Impact Player and sending him ahead of Holder.

Samson said usually such decisions depend on who was bowling at that time.

“It depends on who is bowling and what the situation is and whether we are chasing and setting a target. I think Ashwin with his experience and what he has done in the last couple of games has delivered. That’s what the planning was,” he said.

He also said they will have to continue checking their routine as there was not much difference between the teams and the matches were ending in close finishes.

“I think with the IPL games, the winning and losing is done with very small margins so we have to keep checking our routines,” he added.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Akhil Rabindra Opens 2023 European GT4 Season with 7th place finish in Italy
Next article
'One works at night, one at day', SC allows dissolution of techie couple's marriage
This May Also Interest You
News

‘It is my responsibility to bring south Asian community to forefront,’ says Priyanka Chopra

News

Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan built a connection during 'Evil Dead Rise'

Sports

Super Cup: It's tough to take defeat when you're in such good form, says Jamshedpur FC's Ritwik Das

Sports

For Arjun Tendulkar, IPL debut is just the start of an arduous long haul

Health & Lifestyle

Covid & Climate change negatively impacted young Indians' mental health

Sports

IPL 2023: CSK win toss, opt to bowl first against SRH

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders

Technology

Twitter rival Koo lets go 30% of staff over course of the year amid global slowdown

Technology

We aim to localise 70% raw materials by 2023 end: Boult Audio CEO

Technology

Pulitzer Prize-winning BuzzFeed News to be shut down

Technology

Global VC market falls to $57.3 bn in Q1, expected to remain weak in Q2

Sports

IPL 2023: Let the match slip towards the end of our bowling, admits MI head coach Boucher

News

Dino Morea battled 40 degrees in 4 layers of clothing for 'Agent'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Malaika Arora shares cozy photos with their boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

News

Kevin Spacey to face 4 week trial in UK over sex assault charges

News

'HRNHM': Damyanti offers Surili money to stay away from Shivendra

News

Black or 'light-skinned'? Upcoming Cleopatra docudrama sparks off colour war

News

'Afwaah' trailer shows Bhumi, Nawaz's characters on the run

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US