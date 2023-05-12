IPL 2023: Jos Buttler fined 10 percent of match fee for breach of Code of Conduct

Kolkata, May 12 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals’ English star Jos Buttler has been fined 10 percent of his match fee by the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Thursday night.

Buttler had to sacrifice his wicket for his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal who went on to slam a 13-ball half-century on his way to an unbeaten 98 as Rajasthan Royals thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets.

Jaiswal’s 98 not out and 48 not out by skipper Sanju Samson helped Rajasthan Royals reach 151/1 in 13.1 overs after their bowlers, led by Yuzvendra Chahal’s 4-25, did brilliantly well to restrict the KKR to 149/8 after the hosts were asked to bat first at the Eden Gardens.

Buttler was involved in a terrible mix-up with Jaiswal as the Indian opener kept on running despite his England batsman raising his hand to signal his reluctance to go for that early single. In the end, Buttler decided to run and was caught short by Andre Russell’s direct hit.

“Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler has been fined 10 Percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 11,” the IPL Governing Council informed in a statement past midnight.

The statement said Buttler admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.2 ‘f the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

Level 1 offences under the IPL Code of Conduct usually relate to abuse of cricket equipment or clothing or ground fixtures and fittings; showing dissent at an umpire’s decision by action or verbal abuse; using language that is obscene, offensive or insulting and/or the making of an obscene gesture and engaging in excessive appealing or point or gesture towards the pavilion/dressing room sheds in an aggressive manner, or to behave aggressively or derisively towards either batter, upon the dismissal of a batter.

