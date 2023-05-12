scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Jos Buttler fined 10 percent of match fee for breach of Code of Conduct

By Agency News Desk

Kolkata, May 12 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals’ English star Jos Buttler has been fined 10 percent of his match fee by the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Thursday night.

Buttler had to sacrifice his wicket for his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal who went on to slam a 13-ball half-century on his way to an unbeaten 98 as Rajasthan Royals thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets.

Jaiswal’s 98 not out and 48 not out by skipper Sanju Samson helped Rajasthan Royals reach 151/1 in 13.1 overs after their bowlers, led by Yuzvendra Chahal’s 4-25, did brilliantly well to restrict the KKR to 149/8 after the hosts were asked to bat first at the Eden Gardens.

Buttler was involved in a terrible mix-up with Jaiswal as the Indian opener kept on running despite his England batsman raising his hand to signal his reluctance to go for that early single. In the end, Buttler decided to run and was caught short by Andre Russell’s direct hit.

“Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler has been fined 10 Percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 11,” the IPL Governing Council informed in a statement past midnight.

The statement said Buttler admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.2 ‘f the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

Level 1 offences under the IPL Code of Conduct usually relate to abuse of cricket equipment or clothing or ground fixtures and fittings; showing dissent at an umpire’s decision by action or verbal abuse; using language that is obscene, offensive or insulting and/or the making of an obscene gesture and engaging in excessive appealing or point or gesture towards the pavilion/dressing room sheds in an aggressive manner, or to behave aggressively or derisively towards either batter, upon the dismissal of a batter.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Brain dead UP woman's organs give life to three
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Brain dead UP woman's organs give life to three

News

The idea is to do something new and not safe: Saif Ali Khan

Health & Lifestyle

Mpox emergency is over: WHO

Health & Lifestyle

Indonesia investigates swine flu entry on Bulan island

Health & Lifestyle

US Covid-19 public emergency ends

Sports

IPL 2023: I always have it in my heart to go out and do well, says Jaiswal after his record 13-ball fifty

Sports

Italian Open: Goffin rallies past Nardi, sets clash against Zverev

Sports

IPL 2023: Chahal, Jaiswal propel Rajasthan Royals to third spot with nine-wicket win over KKR (ld)

Sports

Sea Harrier Museum inaugurated on Vizag beach

Sports

RFDL National C'ship: Bengaluru FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan to reach final

Sports

Italian Open: Coco Gauff advances to third round with win over Putintseva

Sports

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal's 98 not out powers Rajasthan Royals to nine-wicket victory over KKR

Sports

Madrid Open tennis tournament apologises for denying women's winners speeches

Sports

World Boxing Championship: 'He will bring home the gold medal', says pugilist Nishant Dev's father about his son

Sports

RR vs KKR: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes fastest half-century in IPL history in 13 balls

Sports

RR vs KKR: 'Never thought that I will get here', says Chahal on becoming leading wicket-taker in IPL

Sports

Wrestlers sexual harassment case: Delhi Police to record victims' statements

Sports

IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal's historic 4/25 helps Rajasthan Royals restrict KKR to 149/8

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US