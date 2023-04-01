scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, elect to bowl first against Punjab Kings

By News Bureau

Mohali, April 1 (IANS) First-time Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings in the second match of IPL 2023 at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium, here on Saturday.

After winning the toss, Rana said Tim Southee, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are the four foreign players in Kolkata’s playing eleven. “It has rained in the last two days so there would be some moisture. I am excited because very few people get this opportunity (of captaining an IPL team).”

“It is a game of cricket so there is not much pressure. The impact players rule is in its initial stage. We have to see that the decisions we take prove to be right.”

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan said he wanted to bowl first as well. He named Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nathan Ellis and Sam Curran as his overseas players in the eleven, while forgetting the name of the fourth player, who is Sikandar Raza.

“We have got a balanced side, so hopefully we will do good. The team preparation has been good and we will look to dominate the game, hoping for a great season ahead. We are eager to win the trophy and I am looking to lead from the front.”

Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh

Substitutes: Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Bhatia, Mohit Rathee

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana (captain), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Substitutes: Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer and David Wiese

–IANS

nr/cs

Previous article
BTS member J-Hope to serve actively in Korean Army
This May Also Interest You
News

BTS member J-Hope to serve actively in Korean Army

News

FAST X – We don’t have fans, we have family

News

Sam Asghari responds to split from Britney Spears rumours

News

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites – Now that’s what we call a fang-tastic cast reveal!

News

Live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ movie finds its Lilo in Maia Kealoha

News

The one film Hugh Grant wishes he could erase from his resume

News

Sadhwi Majumder: I am learning to slow down!

Sports

IPL 2023: Gavaskar, Bhajji give thumbs up to 'Impact Player' rule

News

Pete Davidson reveals how he discovered his father died on 9/11

News

Tom Holland, Zendaya 'pictured' in Kerala's Munnar, fans call it 'April fool prank'

News

Revathy, Sikander Kher, Shantanu Maheshwari to be in 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'

Sports

Legends League Cricket Masters registers overall reach of 1.48 billion across the world

News

Arjun Kapoor celebrates 7 years of ‘Ki & Ka’, posts picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan flaunt their traditional looks at NMACC event

Fashion & Lifestyle

Gigi Hadid shares pictures from NMACC event, calls it ‘incredible’

News

Mike Colter says his 'Plane' character is a volatile, unpredictable observer

News

Rapper Badshah's playlist includes 'Ghodey Pe Sawar', 'Maan Meri Jaan'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt looks effortlessly gorgeous in a silver glittery saree with an off-shoulder blouse at NMACC event

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US