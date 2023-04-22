scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma made my life easy with his plans and execution, says Hardik Pandya

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, April 22 (IANS) With 12 runs needed off the final over for Lucknow Super Giants to win, Mohit Sharma was tasked with taking Gujarat Titans to an incredible victory. What happened next was magnificent as the veteran pacer mixed his yorkers and slower balls to perfection to concede only four runs and script a seven-run win for his team in Match No 30 of the IPL 2023, here on Saturday.

Mohit took out KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis in an over which included two run-outs to take Gujarat to a spectacular victory.

Titans skipper Hardik Pandya was in tremendous praise of Mohit, saying the fast-bowler made his life easy by backing his plans and executing them well.

“The way every bowler contributed, as a captain I couldn’t have asked for. The amount of cricket he (Mohit Sharma) has played, I don’t have to interfere. He made my life easy, he backed his plans and executed it. Shami and Mohit were tremendous, special mention to Jayant who was playing after a long time. Noor has some talent as well,” Hardik said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Hardik admitted to thinking Gujarat were out of the game for a large period till he thought they could eke out a win only when the last four overs were left.

“During the strategic timeout we spoke about the set batter going for it towards the end. We were always chasing them, and never in it,” he said.

“When they needed 30 runs in 30 balls, I thought they were ahead. But when they required 27 in 4 overs, I thought they were under pressure. That’s where I thought we could be in the game,” he added.

The GT skipper credited his team for getting their first win of IPL 2023 in defence of a total, while conceding his batters struggled to get their rhythm while making a modest 135/6, where the skipper himself top-scored with 66 off 50 balls.

“Credit to the boys. We are a champion side, we won last year. You have to be satisfied with your results. The spirit and the atmosphere changed after getting wickets, that’s a very great feeling. A win like this can boost your confidence. The way the wicket was playing, we could have got 10 more runs. There was uncertainty. They bowled well and made our life difficult. Batters couldn’t get rhythm because of the wicket,” he said.

Mohit, who finished with figures of 2/17 from three overs, was given the Player of the Match award and stated sticking to the basics coupled with not thinking much helped him execute his plans during the match.

“Nothing special, everything’s normal, as usual. I think I have been consistent. You need to focus and prepare in the same manner each and every time, that helps. You need to keep practising, just stick to the basics and try not to overthink, ” the pacer said.

That belief factor was always there. Nehra advised us to stick to our plans honestly. I tried to focus on executing my plans. Also tried that the batters couldn’t read what I was trying to bowl,” he added.

Spinner Noor Ahmad, who took 2/18, said his focus was to keep things as simple as possible in his spell.

“I did what I had to do, we wanted to take the game deep. My first ball was a bit loose, but I then got the ball in the right areas and bowled with good rhythm. I just kept it simple, and wanted to hit the right areas,” Noor said.

Gujarat’s next game in IPL 2023 will be against five-time winners Mumbai Indians at their home ground Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
IPL 2023: Don't know how it happened but it happened, says LSG skipper Rahul after loss to GT
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Hyundai Mobis develops world's 1st rollable vehicle display

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a cute kiss on the streets of Rome

Technology

Indian students turn PPE waste into eco-friendly bricks without cement

News

Avika Gor makes her OTT debut with Telugu web series

News

Tigmanshu Dhulia grew a barley field to ‘capture the essence’ of a scene in ‘Garmi’

News

Soni Razdan to 'baby' Mahesh Bhatt: 'We really have come a long way'

Technology

Microsoft may bring its own AI chips to compete with Nvidia's: Report

News

Lena Khan to direct Hasan Minhaj Bollywood Comedy 'Best of the Best'

Sports

CBA sides Shanghai, Jiangsu disqualified from season due to lack of competitive effort

News

Kamal Musale’s ‘Mother Teresa & Me’ poster released

Fashion & Lifestyle

BTS J-Hope joins Mandatory Military Service flaunts his new haircut

Technology

IT solutions provider CDW lays off hundreds amid 'intensifying economic uncertainty'

News

After Hindi & Telugu films, Rukshar Dhillon goes back to Punjabi cinema

Sports

IPL 2023: Impact player rule will never take away anybody else's value in the team, says Pragyan Ojha

Sports

IPL 2023: Krunal, Stoinis, Naveen help Lucknow restrict Gujarat to 135/6 despite Hardik's 66

News

When Salman Khan had a taxi ride college without the money to pay for it

News

Ileana D'Cruz is expecting her first baby

Sports

Champions League: Bayern facing a painful period of drought on the international stage

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US