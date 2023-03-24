scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Participation of Mukesh Choudhary, Mohsin Khan under doubt due to injuries: Report

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Left-arm fast-bowlers Mukesh Choudhary and Mohsin Khan, who emerged as bright spots for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) respectively in the IPL 2022 season, are under doubt of missing the 2023 season due to their respective injuries.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Choudhary, who was bought for his base price of INR 20 lakhs and picked 16 wickets in 13 matches for CSK in IPL 2022, is undergoing rehab for his back injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

“We are waiting for Mukesh but we do not have much hope. He was one of our bowling mainstays last year. It will be unfortunate if he misses out,” Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of CSK, was quoted as saying in the report.

Choudhary’s last game of competitive cricket was a List A match for his state team Maharashtra in December 2022 and has been out of action since then.

“I’m good and hope to get well soon,” the pacer was quoted as saying in the report.

On the other hand, Mohsin played nine IPL games for Lucknow last season in which he claimed 14 wickets, with his spells of 3/24 against Punjab Kings and 4/16 against Delhi Capitals proving to be pivotal in the side reaching play-offs last year.

“Mohsin is currently practising with the franchise in Lucknow with the hope to be part of the season at some stage but LSG officials were not willing to make a prediction about whether or not he will be in a position to take the field,” added the report.

CSK will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on March 31. LSG, on the other hand, will open their campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 1 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

–IANS

nr/ak

WPL 2023, Eliminator: Mumbai Indians thrash UP Warriorz by 72 runs, to face Delhi Capitals in final
Bayern poised to replace coach Nagelsmann with Tuchel
