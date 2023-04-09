scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Punjab Kings haven't won the title yet, hopefully I can change fortunes, says Sam Curran

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Punjab Kings all-rounder Sam Curran has said he does not want to put too much pressure on himself after the high price PBKS paid for him, and the English player is keen to change his side’s fortune by helping them to lift their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

The English all-rounder became the most expensive player in IPL history when the Kings signed him for a whopping INR 18.5 crores in the mini-auction last December.

Curran starred in England’s successful T20 World Cup campaign this year, collecting 13 wickets, including a spell of three for 12 against Pakistan in the final, and was also adjudged Player of the Tournament.

“I guess they buy you for a reason and they’ve put a lot of faith in me. I don’t put too much pressure on myself and focus on bat and ball. Punjab haven’t won it (title) yet, but hopefully, I can change those fortunes,” Curran told Sky Sports.

The Englishman in the first match against the Kolkata Knight Riders played a cameo of 26 and claimed the crucial wicket of Andre Russell to help his side win. In the second match, he went wicketless but delivered when it mattered the most, as the 24-year-old bowled a match-winning final over to hand his side a thrilling 5-run win against Rajasthan Royals.

Speaking about the campaign, Curran said it’s a long tournament and hopefully, they can take game by game.

“It’s early in the competition. We’ve started well, but it’s a long tournament, and hopefully, we can take it game by game. I had two great years with Chennai. Punjab Kings haven’t won it yet, but hopefully, I can change those fortunes. I am just trying to enjoy it and take it one game at a time,” he said.

PBKS is only the second unbeaten side after defending champions Gujarat Titan in the ongoing IPL edition and will face the SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday with and hope to keep their winning streak alive.

–IANS

bc/ak

Lilly Singh, Arjun Rampal, Hrithik support Preity Zinta after harassment post
Messi scores and assists to lift PSG out of slump
