scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bat first against Chennai Super Kings

By Agency News Desk

Jaipur, April 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings in Match No. 37 of IPL 2023 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Thursday.

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan made one change in their playing XI as Adam Zampa came in place of Trent Boult, who has a niggle.

“We would like to bat first. We like to stick to our strength, which is to defend. It feels really great to play RR’s 200th game, it feels great to be playing for 10 years,” said Samson at the toss.

“Would love to see some pink here today, but it’s yellow and we know that the reason is (smiles). Boult misses out due to a niggle, Zampa is playing in his place,” he added.

On the other hand, the M.S. Dhoni-led CSK, who are at the top of the points table, stuck to the same playing XI.

“This pitch has a decent pace but the average bounce is slightly less. We are trying to build character in our team (bowlers) and make them believe in themselves. Same side for us,” said Dhoni.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Subs: Donavon Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh

Subs: Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar

–IANS

ak/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
100-year-old BCG vaccine does not protect against Covid-19: Study
Next article
2nd Test, Day 4: Madushka, Mendis double tons, Mathews century put Sri Lanka in commanding position
This May Also Interest You
News

Malayalam actor Mammukoya stable after collapsing during football tournament

Sports

MotoGP 2023, Round 4: First home run for Joan Mir as Lecuona makes debut for Honda

Sports

IPL 2023: There was no devil in the pitch, Brian Lara takes SRH batters to task after DC loss

Sports

IPL 2023: Difficult to digest being taken for 235 runs on that pitch, says Nitish Rana

News

Chris Nolan shares 'Oppenheimer' footage to huge applause from movie theatre owners

News

Anushka Kaushik says martial arts should be taught in primary schools for self-defence

Technology

Nothing gears up for industry-first Phone (2), to expand India offline footprint

News

Bollywood celebs pay last respects to Pamela Chopra at prayer meet

Technology

Sundar Pichai bets big on infusing AI in Google Search engine

Technology

Vitamin D levels may affect body's response to cancer treatment: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Arthroscopy best option for shoulder dislocation

Sports

Federation Gatka Cup gets underway in Chandigarh

Health & Lifestyle

Unicef calls for concerted efforts to address routine immunisation

Health & Lifestyle

Taiwan to change Covid-19 classification

Sports

Haaland breaks Salah's 38-game Premier League goals record

Sports

Low-cost infra development at district-level vital to promote sports culture: Odisha Minister

Technology

Adobe expands India footprint, opens new office to host 2K employees

Sports

Special Olympics Bharat athletes attend preparatory camp for Berlin Games 2023

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US