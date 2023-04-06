scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: RCB's Reece Topley ruled out of tournament with shoulder injury, confirms Sanjay Bangar

By Agency News Desk

Kolkata, April 6 (IANS) England’s tall left-arm fast bowler Reece Topley has been ruled out of IPL 2023 after dislocating his right shoulder during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s tournament opener against Mumbai Indians on April 2, confirmed head coach Sanjay Bangar here on Thursday.

In the match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Topley had figures of 1/14 from his two overs on IPL debut, and even castled Cameron Green. But he suffered a right shoulder dislocation while making a diving stop in the field and left the ground immediately.

“Reece, unfortunately, had to go back home because he has been ruled out of the tournament. We tried our best to keep him here, but the treatment and the experts suggest that he is going to be out of action for some time,” said Bangar to broadcasters during Thursday’s IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Topley was signed up by RCB for INR 1.9 crores. He also becomes the third RCB player to be ruled out from IPL 2023 season with injury after compatriot Will Jacks and uncapped India batter Rajat Patidar.

He had also missed England’s triumphant Men’s T20 World Cup campaign in Australia last year after rolling his ankle when stepping on a boundary cushion before a warm-up match. For Thursday’s match, his England team-mate and fellow left-arm pacer David Willey was included in RCB playing eleven.

Bangar also confirmed that Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Australia fast-bowler Josh Hazlewood are expected to join the RCB squad on April 10 and 14 respectively. Hasaranga was playing for Sri Lanka on tour to New Zealand while Hazlewood is recovering from a left Achilles injury which kept him out of tour to India earlier in the year.

“Hasaranga will arrive for us on the 10th, so depending on the time of his arrival and how he copes with the long flight from New Zealand is something we’ll have to think (about). But in the meantime, Karn (Sharma) has taken his chances really well, so that’s another headache for us — but it’s a good headache,” the RCB coach said.

“Josh is about to arrive on the 14th. He’ll have a couple of sessions with us and should be ready to go, hopefully, by the 17th,” he added.

–IANS

nr/ak

