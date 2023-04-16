scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Ricky Ponting should take the blame for Delhi's disastrous start, says Virender Sehwag

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Former India opener Virender Sehwag said Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has to take the blame for the side’s disastrous start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season after having done some good work in the past seasons.

Sehwag’s words come after Delhi suffered its fifth consecutive defeat in the tournament, this time in a 23-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday and are still at the bottom of the ten-team points table.

“I think I said before that Punjab have passed on the axe to Delhi, so now the axe has reached Delhi. When a team loses, the coaches are credited, so when the team loses, they should be held responsible.

Even, we said so many times that Ponting has done a brilliant job, taking them to the finals, they now reach the playoffs almost every year now. He took all those credits, now he has to take this one as well,” Sehwag was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

After a 34-ball 50 from Virat Kohli took Bangalore to 174/6, Delhi lost three quick wickets to be reduced to 2/3 at one point and never recovered from the setback, eventually finishing at 151/9 in their 20 overs.

Sehwag, who captained the Delhi franchise in his IPL playing days, remarked that the David Warner-led side are giving a confused look in attempting to make a turnaround. “

Even we said so many times that this is not the Indian team where they take credit for the wins and for the losses someone else is blamed for. There are zero roles of a coach in an IPL team.

“The big responsibility is man-management and giving the players that confidence, but in the end, a coach looks good only when the team performs well, which Delhi haven’t done at all. I feel Delhi has reached that point where they are confused about what they should do to change their fortune,” he added.

Delhi’s next match in IPL 2023 will be against two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 20.

 –IANS

nr/ak

Previous article
Engineers develop stretchable, bendable OLED display for wearable tech
Next article
Roblox introduces Limiteds for creators to make, sell limited-run avatar gear
This May Also Interest You
News

Somy Ali recalls working with Saif Ali Khan: Nothing short of a real-life standup comic

Sports

IPL 2023: David Warner trying to hit in last two-three games, not been coming off, says Axar Patel

News

‘Disco Dancer’ gets second life as a Salim-Sulaiman stage musical

Health & Lifestyle

Did you know a good night sleep may keep asthma at bay

Technology

Indonesian hackers attacking Indian govt websites major concern: Experts

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 319 new Covid cases

News

Taylor Swift reportedly blames Joe Alwyn for leaking their split news

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shraddha Kapoor sizzles in red hot revealing saree at Jio World Convention Centre to attend a special event

Sports

Tuchel grapples with Bayern's inefficiency as Man City show no remorse

News

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh work out together, trainer says ‘gymming got better’

News

Raghav Juyal juggled 2 projects while shooting for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Technology

ESA launches JUICE mission to explore Jupiter's icy moons

Technology

Even mild Covid infection can cause sudden hearing loss: Study

Technology

Just 11.3% women use payment apps on smartphones in India: Report

News

Geetika Mehandru joins the cast of in 'Luv ki Arrange Marriage'

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala HC asks Centre to submit list of breast cancer patients

Technology

Global EV battery market to grow fivefold to $616 bn in 2035

News

William Shatner to lead 'Stars On Mars' competition series

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US