scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: SRH left the auction table knowing they had a team full of right-handers, says Tom Moody

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, April 8 (IANS) Former Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody said the 2016 IPL champions having a majorly right-handed batting line-up was a problem which played a role in them going down to Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in Friday’s match of IPL 2023.

On a slow and low black soil pitch, Hyderabad’s batting line-up struggled hugely to score 121/8 in their 20 overs. Moreover, they didn’t have a left-handed batter in their top order, due to leaving out Abhishek Sharma for Anmolpreet Singh, with Washington Sundar being the lone left-handed batting option.

“The thing that screams out to me is that they left the auction table knowing they had a team full of right-handers. They released a left-hander in Nicholas Pooran who hit the winning run [for Lucknow on Friday] and they brought someone who was 30% more expensive, who is a right-hander (Harry Brook)….similar sort of impact player,” said Moody on ESPNcricinfo’s T20 Time Out show.

Krunal Pandya was undoubtedly the pick of the bowlers for Lucknow, constantly attacking the stumps to pick a tidy 3/18 in his four overs of left-arm spin. Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra took 2/23 while Ravi Bishnoi had a scalp to his name to strangulate Hyderabad batting order.

“They left out Abhishek Sharma, a left-hander, so there’s a lot of things to unpack. When they’re going to play on surfaces like that … when there is that tendency where you can be exposed by being very one dimensional on slow turning tracks, you are sitting ducks,” added Moody.

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has different pitches made of red and black soil, giving the KL Rahul-led side chance to field different playing elevens as per the make-up of the opposition line-up, which Moody felt is fine to make greater use of home advantage in IPL 2023.

“If the soil’s there, and you’re not trucking it in the day before the game, you play to your advantage…. it is your home venue. They would’ve known that Wood was potentially a little unwell 24-48 hours ago, and that would’ve confirmed which surface (they would’ve played on). And I’m sure they would’ve had a red and a black soil (pitch) prepared, and was an easy decision. Yeah, it is absolutely fine.”

–IANS

nr/cs

Previous article
When a fan thought Aparshakti Khurana worked in 'Dabangg' in stead of 'Dangal'
Next article
IPL 2023: Changes galore as Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Changes galore as Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals

News

When a fan thought Aparshakti Khurana worked in 'Dabangg' in stead of 'Dangal'

News

Salman Khan's gym picture sparks meme fest, fans call him 'Brother Teresa'

News

Amit Trivedi to host a friendly cricket match on his birthday

News

'Succession' Star James Cromwell rescues a piglet from going to slaughterhouse

News

Tina Datta says she faced the hurdles as a newcomer, was compared to senior

Technology

Healthtech platform Practo lays off 41 employees, mostly engineers

Fashion and Lifestyle

Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal spotted at Mumbai fertility clinic

News

Cameron Diaz's comeback movie had to film stunt on green screen after bomb scare

Health & Lifestyle

NLF fellowships for children's book creators announced

News

When John Legend reached out to a porn producer with similar name

News

Anurag Basu makes dosa for Anupam Kher on 'Metro In Dino' set

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds to netizens commenting on her Hindi!

News

Kangana Ranaut on ‘inspiring’ Yami: ‘She is consistently delivering successful films’

Health & Lifestyle

Covid: Mock drill in TN on Apr 10-11 to check preparedness to counter surge

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports first Covid death of 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Why suicidal deaths spike during the full moon week

News

'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny' trailer hints at end of Indy's search

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US