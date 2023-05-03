scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: 'Well, you've decided it's my last', Dhoni's cheeky reply on his retirement, swansong tour

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, May 3 (IANS) The question of whether this is Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s final Indian Premier League (IPL) season, has been a hot topic of discussion since the commencement of this year’s tournament. On Wednesday, the CSK skipper gave a cheeky reply when he was asked about his future in IPL.

During the toss between Dhoni’s CSK and Lucknow Super Giants for an IPL 2023 match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, popular commentator Danny Morrison asked whether the former India captain Dhoni is enjoying the fans’ support on his farewell year to which Dhoni came up with an epic reply.

“This wonderful swansong tour, your last, how are you enjoying it?,” Morrison asked the CSK skipper.

“You’ve decided it is my last,” Dhoni replied with a warm smile.

His reply elicited a huge roar from the Lucknow crowd, majority of whom were garbed in Chennai’s yellow jerseys.

Earlier this season, after CSK’s match against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Dhoni mentioned that he is relishing the final stage of his career.

“Whatever is said and done, the last phase of my career, it’s important to enjoy it. It feels good to be here,” Dhoni had said after the match against SRH.

Following his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, the former India captain has been participating in the IPL only. He has been rather coy about what his future holds as far as competitive cricket is concerned.

–IANS

bc/ak

