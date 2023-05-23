scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: You need to be a proper devil to hate MS Dhoni, says Hardik Pandya

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Ahead of the Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has paid tributes to Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and said he will always be a Dhoni fan, adding that one needs to be a proper devil to hate the former India captain.

Hardik’s GT will lock horns against Dhoni’s CSK in the first playoff on Tuesday evening at Chepauk. Both teams have shown consistency in picking the same XI and played good cricket throughout the season.

“A lot of people think Mahi is serious and all that. For me, I crack jokes and I don’t see him as Mahendra Singh Dhoni,” Hardik said in a video posted by Gujarat Titans on social media.

“Obviously, I have learned a lot of things from him, a lot of positive things, which I’ve learned from him just while watching, not even much talking. But for me, he’s just my dear friend, dear brother, who I do pranks, who I chill with.

I’ll always be a Mahendra Singh Dhoni fan, and for so many fans out there and so many cricket lovers. You need to be a proper devil to hate MS Dhoni,” he added.

Hardik led Gujarat Titans won 10 of their 14 games in the group stages, and ended at the top spot on the points table, with 20 points to their tally and a net run rate of +0.809.

On the other hand, Dhoni’s CSK won 8 of their 14 games this season, and ended in the second position on the points table, with 17 points to their tally and a net run rate of +0.652.

These two teams met only once in the group stage of IPL 2023, where Gujarat Titans won by 5 wickets. Overall, these two teams have met thrice in the history of IPL so far, where Gujarat Titans managed to win all 3 games.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
