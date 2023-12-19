IPL 2024: ‘Never thought I will make it happen’: Rishabh Pant ‘excited’ to sit on auction table for DC

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) India’s wicketkeeper-batsman, Rishabh Pant, is set to make his appearance at the Indian Premier League 2024 auction in Dubai and feeling excited about sitting on an auction table for Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Pant has been out of action for a year now after a near fatal car accident last year, and is expected to play again in IPL 2024.

“You know, as a kid, I used to think one day I might be able to sit on the table, somehow to help a team or something like that. I never thought that I will make it happen but somehow things are in place and I’m able to do it, and [I am] lucky to be able to do it.

“I think, hopefully, it will be an amazing experience because this is something new (for me). Lots of love for the fans and hope we get whatever we want from the auction, I guess,” Pant said in a video posted by the IPL handle on social media.

“Nervousness is definitely one point I’ve to work on because whenever you do something exciting or new, the nervousness is always there. Yes, this is my first time but I want to grow as an individual and learn whatever I can from it. [It’s] really exciting because I don’t know many people have done it or not, but I would love to be part of it – something exciting, something new,” he added.

He further opened up on his recovery process and said he was “lucky to be alive” and it was quite challenging at the start since he had to endure a lot of pain.

“The kind of accident I had, [I’m] lucky to be alive. I think it was very challenging, especially the first part I would say more from a physical point of view because in the starting there was a lot of pain to be endured. But just looking at the journey till now, I think it’s been going really well from a recovery point of view. I felt like I couldn’t face people and all, and I felt like I had to do something which gives me confidence,” he said.

Earlier, it was reported that Delhi Capitals management officials have stated that Pant, who is undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA in Bengaluru, is expected to regain fitness by the end of February.

