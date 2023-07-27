scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ireland women penalised for slow over-rate in second ODI against Australia

By Agency News Desk

Dubai, July 27 (IANS) Ireland’s women team has been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the second match of their ICC Women’s Championship series in Dublin on Tuesday.

Ireland lost the match by 153 runs.

Philip Thompson of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Ireland were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over if their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Captain Laura Delany pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Jareth McCready and Paul Reynolds, and third umpire Mark Hawthorne levelled the charge.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WI v IND: I don’t see Hardik Pandya bowling ten overs, says Aakash Chopra
Next article
NorthEast United FC sign Fredy Chawngthansanga, Shighil Nambrath on two-year contracts
This May Also Interest You
Sports

NorthEast United FC sign Fredy Chawngthansanga, Shighil Nambrath on two-year contracts

Sports

WI v IND: I don’t see Hardik Pandya bowling ten overs, says Aakash Chopra

News

Sushmita Sen shares health update, says she’s ‘fabulous’, has been ‘eating well’

Sports

FIFA WC Joint Qualification Round 2: India clubbed with Qatar, Kuwait in four-team Group A

Technology

iOS 17 code reveals iPhone 15 Pro’s Action button options

News

I love ensemble casts, says Tamannah Bhatia

News

Sajid Nadiadwala believed 'Bawaal' will have my best role yet: Varun Dhawan

Sports

Paul Stirling-led Ireland seal qualification for 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Technology

TECNO takes on the LED trend with Nothing but an RGB Spin

News

Anurag Kashyap to personally 'gauge the response' as 'Kennedy' will close IFFM

Technology

Tobacco, alcohol major drivers of head and neck cancers in India

Dialogues

Gadar 2 Dialogues: Sunny Deol’s action packed dialogues

Sports

La Liga: Barcelona's Moroccan defender Riad to join Real Betis on loan

News

Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan come together for first time for a project

News

Seerat Kapoor's role will be 'turning point' of musical love story 'Aakasam Dati Vasthava'

News

Hugh Grant's casting as Oompa Loompa in 'Wonka' comes under attack from dwarf actors

Sports

PSG star Kylian Mbappe turns down record offer from Al Hilal: Report

News

Pooja Bhatt tells ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestants that they themselves are content

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US