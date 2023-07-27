Ireland women penalised for slow over-rate in second ODI against Australia

Dubai, July 27 (IANS) Ireland’s women team has been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the second match of their ICC Women’s Championship series in Dublin on Tuesday.

Ireland lost the match by 153 runs.

Philip Thompson of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Ireland were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over if their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Captain Laura Delany pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Jareth McCready and Paul Reynolds, and third umpire Mark Hawthorne levelled the charge.

–IANS

bsk