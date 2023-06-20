Israel edge Andorra in Euro 2024 qualifier

Jerusalem, June 20 (IANS) Israel achieved a second win in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, triumphing 2-1 at home against Andorra at Teddy Stadium here.

Israel rarely threatened the Andorran goal in the first half but scored in the 42nd minute with a shot from 25 meters by defender Raz Shlomo, after a pass by midfielder Neta Lavi, reports Xinhua.

Fulham winger Manor Solomon missed good chances in the 45th and 48th minutes, before Andorra striker Berto Rosas stunned the stadium as he levelled the score in the 52nd minute, following a defensive error by Shlomo.

In the 61st minute, Solomon finally found the net, finishing after dribbling from the wing to the center of the penalty area.

After four matchdays, Israel now sit third in Group I with seven points, one fewer than Romania, who drew 2-2 away against group leaders Switzerland.

Andorra are bottom with one point, behind Belarus and Kosovo, who have three points each.

Israel will now travel to Romania, while Andorra host Belarus and Kosovo face Switzerland, with all three matches scheduled for September 9.

–IANS

cs