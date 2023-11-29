It would be exciting to bowl against Babar Azam, says Australia off-spinner Todd Murphy

Melbourne, Nov 29 (IANS) Ahead of Australia facing Pakistan in three Tests next month, young off-spinner Todd Murphy acknowledged the skill and prowess of Pakistan’s batters, while adding that it would be exciting for him to bowl to their premier batter Babar Azam.

“Bowling to Pakistan’s top order batters would be a challenge. Babar Azam is a very good player, and Pakistan’s top order boasts players with great class. I am not sure if Babar Azam is playing against PM XI, but it would be exciting to bowl against him.”

“It’s always great to get a chance to test yourself against a test-playing nation Playing against Pakistan would be a huge challenge. Pakistan has a good bowling attack, and I don’t agree with the statement that they have a weak bowling attack,” said Murphy to reporters.

Murphy, who picked seven wickets on debut in Tests against India in February this year, has missed Victoria’s last two Sheffield Shield matches due to shoulder soreness, which flared up while bowling 45 overs in the match against Tasmania. He said he is still trying to get used to the workload on him as an off-spinner.

“It’s been a pretty big 12 months and something I hadn’t been exposed to, so it’s just been about trying to manage myself through that. There have been challenges with a few little niggles and think the shoulder is just another one of that. It was a bit flared up after the UK series then a few Shield games with a high workload and some one-day cricket, it sort of fatigued a bit.”

“So used the opportunity to try and give it a chance to settle down and strengthen it back up for what will hopefully be a pretty busy summer across the board then also some Shield cricket to finish the year. (I) had in mind it’s a long summer and don’t want to burn myself too early.”

“Nathan Lyon is a top-class player. He always provides a lot of wisdom, and playing alongside him is a great learning experience. It’s always a great opportunity to play in front of family, friends, and fans. The atmosphere and support make it a special experience.”

