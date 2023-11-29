Paarl Royals appoint Shane Bond as head coach ahead of second season of SA20

Paarl Royals have announced the appointment of former New Zealand fast-bowler Shane Bond as the new head coach of the franchise ahead of the second season of SA20.

Paarl, Nov 29 (IANS) Paarl Royals have announced the appointment of former New Zealand fast-bowler Shane Bond as the new head coach of the franchise ahead of the second season of SA20. Bond replaces former South African all-rounder JP Duminy in the position, with the latter currently serving the senior men’s team as their batting coach.

Bond’s tactical acumen, knowledge of the game and his ability to inspire and nurture emerging talent has been widely recognized in the cricketing community which have also reflected in him helping the Mumbai Indians franchise lift four titles in nine seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“It is a new challenge for me personally to be heading to the SA20, but what gives me the belief is the strong squad we have been able to assemble for the upcoming season. We have so much experience and immense potential in our ranks, which makes me excited to join the group in January and work towards achieving our target of lifting the trophy,” said Bond in a statement.

Bond was recently also roped in by Paarl Royals’ sister franchise, Rajasthan Royals, in the dual role of assistant coach and fast-bowling coach ahead of the 2024 IPL season. As is the case with all the franchises that come under the Royals’ banner, the coaching staff led by Bond will be well supported and advised by Royals’ Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara, along with the central data and analytics team through the SA20 season two.

“Apart from being a fierce competitor during his playing days, Shane (Bond) has also excelled in his various coaching roles across teams and leagues, and we are delighted to have him lead the coaching team at Paarl Royals.”

“The inaugural season provided us with a lot of learnings after our semi-final finish, and we believe that his experience, commitment and vision align well with our goals for the upcoming season,” said Sangakkara.

–IANS

nr/cs

