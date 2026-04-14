Tejasswi Prakash Reacts To Wedding Plans With Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been in a relationship since they met on Bigg Boss 15 in 2021. Over the years, they have remained one of the most talked about couples on television, often sharing moments from their personal and professional lives.

The two actors have appeared together on different shows, including Laughter Chefs and Splitsvilla X6. Their on screen chemistry and public appearances have contributed to their popularity among fans.

Despite ongoing discussions about their relationship, Tejasswi Prakash recently clarified that marriage is not part of their immediate plans. In an interview, she said, “That’s not happening anytime soon.” This statement comes at a time when many fans have been expecting the couple to announce wedding plans.

The couple has, however, taken steps in their personal life. Reports suggest that they have moved in together and are building a shared life. They have also worked together on multiple projects, which has helped them understand each other better in a professional setting.

Speaking about working with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash shared her experience. She said, “There are, of course, a lot of things that you do explore with each other on a professional basis. You do tend to understand how the other person likes to work. Especially for me, there’s so much that I get to learn from Karan, him being my senior. For me, it’s been a learning process.”

In recent months, Karan Kundrra also supported Tejasswi Prakash during the promotion of her film Psycho Saiyaan. One of the gestures that gained attention was when he got her face tattooed on his chest as part of the promotion.

Overall, while marriage may not be happening soon, the couple continues to maintain their relationship and work together across projects.