Hailey Bieber Shares Inside Moments From Justin Bieber Coachella Show

Hailey Bieber recently shared photos and videos from Coachella 2026, giving a look at moments from Justin Bieber’s performance and their time together during the event. In a post shared on April 13, she wrote, “Such a special weekend. Nobody will ever know even an ounce of what it’s taken to get here. so grateful for this beautiful life. SO proud. let’s do it all again!!!!” The post included several images from the festival and behind the scenes moments.

In some of the photos, Hailey Bieber is seen wearing a vintage dress designed by John Galliano. The outfit was a 1998 Christian Dior silk slip dress in yellow and pink. She wore it during her Rhode World pop up event at the festival. Rhode is her beauty brand, and the event took place during the same weekend.

Other images show her spending time with Justin Bieber and their son, Jack Blues Bieber, who was born in August 2024. While preparing for the performance, she is also seen in more casual outfits, including a black top and grey pants, as she attended sound checks and rehearsals.

Justin Bieber performed at the festival with a simplified set. His performance included some of his earlier songs, such as Baby and That Should Be Me. During the show, he also referred to moments from his public life, including a widely shared interaction with photographers.

One of the emotional parts of the performance came when he sang “Everything Hallelujah.” During the line “Hailey, babe, hallelujah,” the live broadcast showed Hailey in the audience, where she responded by blowing him a kiss. The crowd reacted with cheers.

In the same song, he also mentioned their son with the line “Baby Jack, hallelujah.” This moment highlighted the presence of his family during the performance.

Overall, the photos and videos shared by Hailey Bieber offered a simple look at both the performance and the personal moments surrounding it.