scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

It would be tough to write Rafa off at any point: John McEnroe

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) American tennis legend John McEnroe has made his prediction as to when Rafael Nadal will retire, saying, “As soon as he feels like he can’t win majors. He’s going to stop.”

Ahead of the Australian Open, Alexander Zverev caused a stir as he made the bold speculation that the Spaniard would retire after Roland-Garros. But Nadal was quick to deny it and said he is not retiring from the sport at least in the next six months.

“It would be tough to write Rafa off at any point, given that he did so well last year. I didn’t expect him to do that last year. So, I continue to be amazed by him. It’s amazing how much hunger he has still. With all the success that he’s had. The other players should look at him. And I was like, ‘this guy tries harder than anyone I’ve ever seen. I’ve got to try harder’,” McEnroe told Eurosport.

“Obviously, at 36, your body can only take so much; at some point it is going to give out. Will it be this year? I don’t know. Next year? How much longer can he do this at this level? And he doesn’t want to be, you know, 10 in the world or 20. As soon as he, I think, feels like he can’t win majors. He’s going to stop.”

Nadal won his second Australian Open title last year, taking him to a record 21 Majors ahead of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at 20 at the time. Then, he extended this record with his 14th Rolland Garros title.

In the 2023 Australian Open, the Spaniard will begin his title defence with the first-round match against Britain’s Jack Draper on Tuesday at the Rod Laver Arena.

–IANS

bc/cs

Previous article
WhatsApp working on 'Block' shortcut
Next article
'MasterChef India' judge Garima Arora on challenges of being a female chef
This May Also Interest You
News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Todd Field recalls how Tom Cruise saved his film from Harvey Weinstein

News

Pamela Anderson says she never read letter from 'Pam & Tommy' star Lily James

News

Akshay posts first look of 'Selfiee', triggers remake debate

News

Sanjana Sanghi wraps up film alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu

News

Til ke laddu, khichdi and kites: Vidisha Srivastava shares Makar Sankranti memories

News

'MasterChef India' judge Garima Arora on challenges of being a female chef

Technology

WhatsApp working on 'Block' shortcut

Technology

Software company CircleCi says hackers stole customers' data

News

'Pathaan' trailer screened on Burj Khalifa, SRK mouths dialogues

News

'Pathaan' trailer screened on Burj Khalifa, SRK mouths dialogues

News

As 'Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai' clocks 23 yrs, Hrithik's on-screen bro remembers time together

News

When only nature speaks in snow-marooned Manali villages

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Focused on improving the counterattack, South Africa aim to clinch victory against France

Technology

ChatGPT fools scientists by writing fake research paper abstracts

Sports

3rd ODI: Look at scoring runs on every ball when going out to bat, says Shreyas Iyer

Technology

Plastic recycling: CIPET to teach bodies latest reuse technology

Technology

Apple may release HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.3 beta

News

Sonam Kapoor tweets about pollution in Mumbai, evokes varied reactions

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US