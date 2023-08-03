scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

It would have to be serious for me to leave Barca: Pedri

By Agency News Desk

Marid, Aug 3 (IANS) FC Barcelona midfielder Pedri had good news for the club on the day that coach Xavi Hernandez admitted that winger Ousmane Dembele had said he wanted to join Paris Saint Germain.

Pedri, the 20-year-old Spain international, has also been the subject of transfer speculation, due partly to Barca’s poor financial situation. However, when asked whether he would consider leaving after their 1-0 win over AC Milan in Las Vegas, he was clear about his future, Xinhua reported.

“I keep an eye on the offers that come to me, but they are received by my representatives,” he admitted, before saying “many things have to happen for me to leave this club. It would have to be very bad and very unpleasant.”

“I think it is very unlikely (I would want to leave), Barca is the club of my dreams and I want to stay for many more years,” he told Catalan newspaper, La Vanguardia.

The departure of players such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba means Pedro will have more responsibility in midfield this season, but he was pleased to see the arrival of Oriol Romeu from Girona and the signing of Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer from Manchester City.

“It’s incredible to see Gundogan train. I had already seen Oriol at Girona and he seems to me a very suitable footballer to replace Busquets,” he said.

“It’s important to have competition for places in midfield, because at the end of the day, our football goes through there,” commented Pedri.

–IANS

ak/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
AIIMS director calls for debunking misconceptions on organ donation
Next article
Government likely to come out with draft e-commerce policy soon
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Government likely to come out with draft e-commerce policy soon

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS director calls for debunking misconceptions on organ donation

Sports

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat return to India ahead of WFI polls

Sports

NorthEast United FC sign defender Asheer Akhtar

Sports

Joe Root, Steve Smith move closer to top of ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

Sports

Misbah, Inzamam and Hafeez appointed to PCB technical committee

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Abhishek Malhan defeats Pooja Bhatt becoming the 1st finalist to secure last captaincy

Sports

Odisha FC bolster sign Puitea on three-year deal

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: France beat Panama 6-3 to book last 16 spot

Sports

'Players have to take responsibility': Ponting, Nasser Hussain propose solutions to slow-over rates in Tests

Technology

Scientists engineer bacteria to make infinitely recyclable plastics

Technology

IIT-K’s AC air purifiers to eliminate 50% of PM2.5 microns in just 30 mins

Health & Lifestyle

US scientists’ cancer-killing pill can 'annihilate all solid tumours'

Technology

IN-SPACe moots PPP model for earth observation satellite constellation for India

Sports

AIFF signs Subroto Cup MoU to promote youth football

Technology

Salesforce launches ‘Slack Sales Elevate’ to help firms boost productivity

News

Rajnikanth is not to be messed with in showcase of 'Jailer'

News

'MTV Roadies': Rhea Chakraborty engages in new skit, mixes dance and drama

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US