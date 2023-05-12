scorecardresearch
Italian Open: Goffin rallies past Nardi, sets clash against Zverev

Rome, May 12 (IANS) David Goffin needed all of his experience to outlast Italy’s Luca Nardi on Thursday at the Italian Open, where the Belgian escaped a precarious position to book his spot in the second round at the clay-court ATP Masters 1000, here.

The two-time quarter-finalist Goffin prevailed 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 to advance to face 2017 champion Alexander Zverev in the Italian capital. Although he trailed the 19-year-old home favourite Nardi 3-6, 2-4, Goffin converted four of his five break points across the second and third sets to seal a two-hour, 22-minute triumph at the Foro Italico.

“I was a little bit tight at the beginning of the match and he was playing well. He didn’t leave me any [chances] in the first set and at the beginning of the second. It was a few points that made the difference, because he had the break, and I was really close to coming back in some long games,” said Goffin.

The former World No. 7 Goffin dropped out of the Top 100 of the ATP Rankings for the first time since July 2014 on Monday after struggling for consistency and with his fitness this year.

The 32-year-old was pleased with the way he had dug deep to earn his first Masters 1000 victory of 2023.

“If it would have been [6-3, 6-4] for him, it would have been, ‘OK, congrats’, but I had to fight and I won a few important points in the second to turn it around,” said Goffin.

“After that I started to play even better and he was a little bit mentally down. I started to play more in the third, so I’m very happy I managed to win this one,” he added.

–IANS

ak/

