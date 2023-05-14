scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Italian Open: Medvedev downs Ruusuvuori for maiden win in Rome

By Agency News Desk

Rome, May 14 (IANS) Daniil Medvedev arrived at this year’s Internazionali BNL d’Italia with 76 ATP Masters 1000 match wins, but none of them had come in Rome. On Sunday, the 27-year-old added to his collection a win in the Eternal City by defeating Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland in the second round of the Italian Open.

Medvedev overcame Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-2 to reach the third round at the clay-court event.

Medvedev, who got a bye in the first round, managed a potentially tricky opening match with a typically resilient display of baseline hitting. He redirected Ruusuvuori’s powerful groundstrokes to great effect on Court Pietrangeli, where he broke the Finn’s serve five times en route to an 88-minute triumph.

With his Tour-leading 32nd match win of the year, the third-seeded Medvedev improved to 10-0 in the opening rounds for 2023. After tasting victory on the Rome clay for the first time in four main-draw appearances, the five-time Masters 1000 champion will seek to maintain his momentum in a third-round clash against Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

Meanwhile, Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas did not take long to join Medvedev in the third round. After play was suspended due to rain on Saturday evening with the Greek leading Nuno Borges by a set and a break at 6-3, 4-3, the fifth seed won eight of 11 points on Sunday to wrap a 6-3, 6-3 triumph.

The fifth-seeded Tsitsipas reached his maiden Rome final in 2022 and now holds a 10-5 record in the Italian capital. A two-time Masters 1000 champion on clay after he triumphed in Monte-Carlo in 2021 and 2022, the 24-year-old will next take on home favourite Lorenzo Sonego as he chases his first ATP Tour title of the season.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kerala floods movie '2018 Everyone Is A Hero' smashes Mollywood BO records
This May Also Interest You
News

Kerala floods movie '2018 Everyone Is A Hero' smashes Mollywood BO records

Sports

IPL 2023: Expected a tight match if we had a decent Power-play, says Sanju Samson

Sports

Shooting World Cup: Manini finishes sixth in 3P as India finish second in Baku

Sports

Virat Kohli's heartwarming Mother's Day post for incredible women of his life

Sports

China's Dou on the cusp of history, shares lead at Byron Nelson golf championships

Sports

IPL 2023: RCB thumps RR by 112-run to keep playoffs hope alive (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Unchanged CSK win toss, elect to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders

Health & Lifestyle

We confuse Hinduism as religion, it's culture & cluster of civilisations: Author Anand Neelakantan

Sports

IPL 2023: RCB's dominant bowling display rout RR by 112 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Lack of deep sleep linked to high risk of stroke, Alzhiemer's

Sports

IPL 2023: Talent was always there with Prabhsimran, got better only with maturity, reckons Sunil Joshi

Health & Lifestyle

What causes fatigue after Covid infection?

Technology

Saturn beats other planets with most number of moons in solar system

Health & Lifestyle

This bacteria killing material may tackle hospital superbugs

Sports

RFDL 2023: ATK Mohun Bagan bag third place with 5-1 win over Reliance Foundation Young Champs

Sports

IPL 2023: Faf, Maxwell fifties, Anuj Rawat's cameo lift RCB to 171/5 against RR

News

Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh unite yet again for 'iSmart Shankar' sequel

Sports

Australia men's team to host Pak, Windies in 2023/24 home summer; women's side to face West Indies, SA

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US