Italian Open: Zheng Qinwen beats Wang Xiyu to reach first quarterfinals on clay

By Agency News Desk

Rome, May 15 (IANS) The No. 22 seed Zheng Qinwen overcame her Chinese compatriot Wang Xiyu 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 to reach her first tour-level quarterfinal on clay at the Italian Open, here on Monday.

The result also marked No.21-ranked Zheng’s second WTA 1000 quarterfinal of her career.

She will next face either No.11 seed Veronika Kudermetova or No.27 seed Marie Bouzkova in a bid to reach her second semifinal of the season, following Abu Dhabu in February.

It was the third time that two Chinese players had met in the last 16 of a WTA 1000 event. At Miami 2019, Wang Qiang defeated Wang Yafan 7-5, 6-4; and at Beijing 2012, Li Na overcame Peng Shuai 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(3).

Zheng reached her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal in Toronto last year via defeats of Ons Jabeur and Bianca Andreescu. Her run this fortnight has improved her 2023 record to 16-8 (14-8 in WTA main draws).

–IANS

bc/bsk

