scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'It's frustrating…': Tim Paine hits back at Michael Vaughan's for his Australia 'playing with fear' jibe

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Former Aussie captain Tim Paine has hit back at ex-English skipper Michael Vaughan for his Australia ‘playing with fear’ jibe, saying that “it’s frustrating when you hear things like that”.

After watching the visitors bat slowly on Day 2 in the ongoing fifth Test with Usman Khawaja making 47 off 157 balls and Marnus Labuschagne 9 from 82 balls, Vaughan had said that he never saw Australia play with so much fear.

“They are taking home the urn, but I’ve never seen Australia play with so much fear. This morning, I thought it was the worst I’ve ever seen Australia bat in my time watching them. They never play like that,” Vaughan said on the BBC’s Test Match Special.

In response to Vaughan’s comments, former Australia wicket-keeper batter Paine defended Khawaja and Labuschagne for digging in and getting their team back under difficult playing conditions.

“It’s frustrating when you hear things like that. He’s entitled to his opinion and maybe it was the worst he’s ever seen them bat, although I think that’s a fair stretch over his whole career,” Paine said on SEN Tassie Breakfast.

“Given how dark it was, the lights were on, how well England were bowling. There’s no doubt that Marnus is not batting anywhere near his best at the moment. However, it’s a Test match and you’re allowed to fight, you’re allowed to dig in.

If it gets hard in a Test match, you don’t have to slog, you don’t have to try and belt the ball everywhere. You can actually put a price on your wicket to try and dig deep for your team. That’s what I thought Marnus and Usman were both doing. To say that they’re negative or they’re scared to get out… You’re talking about a bloke who averages 54 in Test cricket and another who averages nearly 50.

I don’t think Michael Vaughan was on that level. I know he played more Tests (82) than Marnus, but to say that it’s the worst he’s seen them batting, I completely disagree. You’re allowed to fight for your innings. If it looks like you’re scared of getting out, well so be it. Put a price on your wicket and dig deep. That’s what I thought they both did.” he added.

The 38-year old also criticised England’s bowling strategy during Australia’s second innings, particularly the delayed use of pacer Mark Wood, which ultimately bolstered the visitors’ prospects of winning both the Test match and the series.

“To hold him (Wood) back as long as they did I thought was staggering, unless he was injured. They bowled Moeen Ali on one leg and they bowled Joe Root before they went to their number one strike bowler,” said Paine.

“They got what they deserved, 0-135, and the Aussies are in a great position now needing just another 249 runs to win. There’s a saying in cricket, ‘The hardest runs to score are the winning runs’. A high-pressure Test match with the series on the line, I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a few more twists and turns.

Given the way we’ve batted in this Ashes, we’ve left the door ajar a few times. It’s a terrific start, but we need one of those guys to go on and get a big hundred and the rest of the guys to chip in with them,” he added.

–IANS

bc/ak

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India women's rugby sevens team secures Asian Games qualification
Next article
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Abhishek Malhan's fans gather in Delhi Haat to support his journey
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Ethereum founder relishes 'Ghevar', 'Masala Dosa' in India

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Japan top group C by whitewashing Spain

Sports

WI v IND: Just give more opportunities to players who haven’t gotten enough in the past, says Aakash Chopra

News

Sofia Vergara called 'rudest woman', accused of forgetting her humble beginning

News

Richa Chadha, William Moseley pictured in London streets while 'Aaina' shoot

News

Ankur Bhatia to break barriers with LGBT role in Sushmita Sen starrer 'Taali'

News

'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for domestic violence again

News

Ed Sheeran spotted serving hot dogs before sell-out concert

News

Noel Gallagher had black eye, cut face whilst brushing his teeth

News

First look of Abhishek, Saiyami's 'Ghoomer' is inspiring tale of paraplegic sportsperson

News

Harry Styles seen with 'Olivia' tattoo months after breakup with Olivia Wilde

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar talks about her 'broken family' to Abhishek Malhan

News

Anjum Fakih on 'KKK 13': Learned to take control of my mental space

News

Nikki Sharma adapts local dialect of Varanasi for her character 'Shakti'

News

Anirudh on 'Zinda Banda' from 'Jawan': I was determined to do justice to SRK's stardom

News

Divyanka Tripathi on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Will watch it for Elvish Yadav's 'Systum'

News

Raghava Lawrence first look as Vettaiyan Raja from 'Chandramukhi 2' unveiled

Fashion and Lifestyle

Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia walk hand-in-hand in Mumbai

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US