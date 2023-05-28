ITTF World Championships: China's Fan retains men's singles title; Sun claims maiden title

Durban (South Africa), May 28 (IANS) Fan Zhendong of China retained the men’s singles title with a 4-2 victory over compatriot Wang Chuqin at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Finals here on Sunday.

In a clash of the top two seeds, world No.1 Fan outplayed the first-time singles finalist 8-11, 11-9, 11-7, 12-10, 11-13, 11-3.

It is China’s 10th straight men’s singles crown in the table tennis world championships, a run dating back to 2005.

Before their duel on Sunday, Fan and Wang had claimed the men’s doubles title together. The two paddlers will leave Durban with two titles each. Wang partnered with Sun Yingsha to emerge victorious in the mixed doubles.

China’s Ma Long and Liang Jingkun shared the men’s singles bronze medals.

Meanwhile, China’s Sun Yingsha made a career breakthrough by lifting her first World Championships singles trophy in the women’s singles here on Sunday.

The tournament’s top seed defeated compatriot and Olympic champion Chen Meng 4-2 in the final.

This is Sun’s second title in Durban after she and Wang Chuqin won the mixed doubles crown.

–IANS

bsk