'I've always admired your dedication and commitment', Mithali Raj posts heartfelt message on Meg Lanning's retirement

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Former Indian skipper Mithali Raj on Thursday posted a heartfelt message for Meg Lanning after the Australian captain bids farewell to her 13-year-long international cricket career on Thursday.

Meg, 31, addressed the media early in the morning and announced it was the right time for her to retire from international cricket thanking Cricket Australia.

“Congratulations on such a storied career, Meg! Your list of achievements in women’s cricket and Australian cricket in particular is legendary. I’ve always admired your dedication and commitment to the game. It’s a sad day for international cricket. Wishing you all the best for your future endeavours,” Mithali Raj wrote on X.

The five-time World Cup-winning captain said that her time away from the game over the last 18 months, having taken two extended playing breaks for differing reasons, had made it easier for her to walk away after she had battled to find the motivation to keep playing following a 13-year international career.

However, Lanning will continue to play for Melbourne Stars in the WBBL and Victoria in the WNCL, apart from featuring for Delhi Capitals in the WPL.

Her last appearance for Australia came in leading them to another Women’s T20 World Cup title in South Africa in February this year, a month after returning to the game in January. She also missed playing Women’s Ashes due to an undisclosed medical issue.

