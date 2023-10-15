scorecardresearch
IWF welcomes IOC's recommendation on weightlifting in 2028 Olympic Games

By Agency News Desk

Geneva Oct 15 (IANS) International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) welcomed the recommendation by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) of weightlifting being confirmed on the program of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The proposal will be voted at the 141st IOC session in Mumbai, India.

“We are encouraged by this crucial step forward in our efforts to secure the dreams of millions of young weightlifters around the world,” said IWF president Mohammed Jalood, as quoted by Xinhua news agency.

The IWF said it has many months of productive dialogue with IOC teams to have “the wide-ranging governance reform and significantly reinforced clean sport programs being implemented following the election of a new IWF president and Executive Board in June 2022.”

“On behalf of those athletes, and everyone throughout the global weightlifting family, we wish to extend our thanks to the IOC’s Olympic Program Commission, its Sport Department and Executive Board for the fair and rigorous process undertaken – and for their guidance in helping us shape a new future for our sport,” Jalood said.

–IANS

