scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Japan's Urawa Reds dethrone Al Hilal to win third AFC Champions League title

By Agency News Desk

Tokyo, May 7 (IANS) Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds edged Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal 1-0 thanks to an own goal from Andre Carrillo in the second leg of the 2022 AFC Champions League final, lifting the title on a 2-1 aggregate win at the Saitama Stadium.

Al Hilal, who were held 1-1 in last week’s first leg, dominated the game, but the mistake from Carrillo three minutes into the second half proved fatal for the defending champions on Saturday.

The Peruvian winger thumped the ball into his own goal as he tried to clear Marius Hoibraten’s headed cross, a Xinhua report said.

It was Urawa’s third AFC Champions League title following their wins in 2007 and 2017.

Urawa’s Hiroki Sakai, who previously played with Hannover 96 and Marseille, was named the Most Valuable Player.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rodrygo the hero as Real Madrid beat Osasuna in Copa del Rey final
Next article
Sabalenka topples Swiatek to clinch Madrid Open title
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sabalenka topples Swiatek to clinch Madrid Open title

Sports

Rodrygo the hero as Real Madrid beat Osasuna in Copa del Rey final

Health & Lifestyle

KGMU's new technology for heart patients

Sports

IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq posts photo with Gambhir, takes a dig at Virat Kohli

Health & Lifestyle

Between food and the mouth – identity, history and religion

Sports

IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj gets into argument with Phil Salt

Sports

IPL 2023: Philip Salt outshines Kohli, Lomror; powers Delhi Capitals to 7-wicket win over RCB (ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli, Lomror fifties in vain as Delhi Capitals beat RCB by 7 wickets

Sports

Madrid Open: India's Rohan Bopanna loses in the men's doubles final

Sports

Sun Jiajun lowers men's 50m breaststroke Asian record in China's National Championships

Sports

IWL 2023: Gokulam Kerala pound Kahaani FC in a record-breaking victory; HOPS FC win

News

Manipuri film 'Ishanou' recognised as World Classic; to be screened at Cannes

News

Taylor Swift to release re-recorded version of 'Speak Now' on July 7

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli, Lomror fifties propel RCB to 181/4 against Delhi Capitals

Sports

Sub-jr Women's Hockey Nationals: Haryana, Jharkhand, UP, Himachal register wins

Sports

Indian Men's Deaf Team beats Bangladesh, wins IDCA Tri-Nation ODI Tournament

Sports

IPL 2023: Rohit should take a break for the time being, and keep himself fit for the WTC Final, says Gavaskar

Sports

Paul Stirling named in Ireland's squad for Lord's Test against England, Josh Little rested

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US